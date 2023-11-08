Calculating The Fair Value Of Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Azerion Group is €2.38 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €2.00 suggests Azerion Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Azerion Group's peers are currently trading at a premium of 203% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €27.7m €32.0m €27.5m €24.9m €23.2m €22.2m €21.6m €21.2m €20.9m €20.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -14.05% Est @ -9.64% Est @ -6.55% Est @ -4.39% Est @ -2.88% Est @ -1.82% Est @ -1.08% Est @ -0.56% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% €25.6 €27.2 €21.6 €18.0 €15.5 €13.7 €12.3 €11.1 €10.1 €9.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €164m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €21m× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (8.4%– 0.6%) = €271m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €271m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= €121m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €286m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €2.0, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Azerion Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.547. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Azerion Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for AZRN.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Azerion Group, we've compiled three important items you should further examine:

