Calculating The Fair Value Of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks' estimated fair value is US$174 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Arista Networks' US$184 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The US$200 analyst price target for ANET is 15% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the October share price for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.33b US$2.53b US$2.65b US$2.76b US$2.85b US$2.94b US$3.01b US$3.09b US$3.17b US$3.24b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.28% Est @ 2.94% Est @ 2.71% Est @ 2.54% Est @ 2.42% Est @ 2.34% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% US$2.2k US$2.2k US$2.2k US$2.1k US$2.0k US$2.0k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.7k US$1.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$20b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.2b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.2%) = US$68b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$68b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$34b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$54b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$184, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Arista Networks as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.978. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Arista Networks

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Arista Networks, we've compiled three essential elements you should further examine:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for Arista Networks we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.

