Calculating The Fair Value Of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Key Insights

Analog Devices' estimated fair value is US$160 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$167 share price, Analog Devices appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 20% lower than Analog Devices' analyst price target of US$200

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$4.03b US$4.88b US$5.21b US$5.49b US$5.74b US$5.96b US$6.15b US$6.34b US$6.51b US$6.68b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Est @ 6.78% Est @ 5.41% Est @ 4.46% Est @ 3.78% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 2.99% Est @ 2.76% Est @ 2.60% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% US$3.7k US$4.1k US$4.0k US$3.9k US$3.8k US$3.6k US$3.4k US$3.2k US$3.0k US$2.9k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$36b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.7b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.2%) = US$103b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$103b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= US$44b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$80b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$167, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Analog Devices as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.324. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Analog Devices

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

ADI's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 4 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Analog Devices, there are three relevant aspects you should explore:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for Analog Devices we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does ADI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

