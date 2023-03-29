Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the calcium peroxide market are American Elements, Carus Group Inc., Mahalaxmi Enterprise, Nikunj Chemicals, Noshly Pty. Ltd., Pioneer Enterprise, Shangyu Jie Hua Chemical Co., Solvay SA, STP Chem Solutions Co.

New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313451/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd., Sunway Lab, Zhengzhou Huize Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd., Nikunj Chemicals, BASF, Evonik Degussa GmbH, and Arkema Group.

The global calcium peroxide market grew from $2.63 billion in 2022 to $2.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The calcium peroxide market is expected to grow to $4.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The calcium peroxide market consists of sales of calcium peroxide that is used as clarifying agent and deodorizing agent.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The calcium peroxide refer to an inorganic compound with the formula CaO2.Calcium peroxide is an industrial chemical formed when calcium salts and hydrogen peroxide are combined.

Calcium peroxide is almost insoluble in water, but when it comes into touch with it, it hydrolyses and releases oxygen.When calcium peroxide is exposed to acid, it decomposes into hydrogen peroxide.

It has superior oxidizing agent properties, making it suited for usage in agricultural sectors to maintain soil quality and produce productivity.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the calcium peroxide market in 2022.The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the calcium peroxide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main grade types of calcium peroxide are food and industrial.Food grade products are defined as a material made of substances that are safe and suitable for their intended use, do not alter the composition of the food, and do not transfer hazardous or toxic compounds into the food it holds.

The various applications of calcium peroxide include seed disinfectants, bleaching agents, dough conditioners, oxidizing agents, intermediary chemicals, and other applications. It is used by different end-use industries such as food and beverage, agriculture, mining, pharmaceuticals, paper, and pulp, among others.

The rise in the oral healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth calcium peroxide market.Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping one’s mouth clean and free from disease and other problems by regular brushing of the teeth and cleaning between the teeth.

The rising frequency of dental disorders, the increasing number of practicing dentists on a global scale, and technical developments in oral care products are the primary drivers driving the oral healthcare market.Calcium peroxide is used as a whitening agent in oral care products which helps the tooth enamel renewing the teeth while they are being whitened.

For instance, according to Dentistry IQ, a US-based information provider of oral health, the global oral care industry was valued at $53 billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow to $96 billion by the end of 2031. Thus, the growing oral healthcare industry drives the calcium peroxide market.

The rising demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the calcium peroxide market.The major factors for increasing demand for food are population growth and the rising incomes of individuals.

Calcium peroxide is commonly utilized as a dough conditioner in the baking business.It has a variety of uses, the most common of which is in the production of bread.

For instance, according to agricultural economic insight, a US-based provider of key agricultural economy trends, there is an increase in demand for bread in the US in 2021. The fresh bread and rolls category grew 6.1% to $15.0 billion in sales in 2021— the strongest sales growth in any essential food category. Thus, the increase in demand for food will support the calcium peroxide market.

In February 2020, Evonik Industries AG, a German-based chemical company acquired Peroxychem for $640 million.With this acquisition, Evonik aimed to enter the environmentally friendly disinfectants market.

Peroxychem is a US-based company that manufactures chemical products and pesticides.

The countries covered in the calcium peroxide market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The calcium peroxide market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides calcium peroxide market statistics, including calcium peroxide industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a calcium peroxide market share, detailed calcium peroxide market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the calcium peroxide industry. This calcium peroxide market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313451/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • She paid thousands more than she needed to at a private clinic

    Health Canada reports show private, for-profit clinics are upselling patients on extra services they don’t need. One Ontario patient says a private clinic had her sign off on additional services that cost her thousands and even tried to get her to have another surgery that she didn’t need.

  • Canadian dollar posts biggest gain in 2 weeks as oil surges

    The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% higher at 1.3655 to the greenback, or 73.23 U.S. cents, its biggest gain since March 13. "We are seeing a recovery in sentiment but also in terms of some of the fundamentals that would support the Canadian dollar," said Eric Theoret, a global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management. "The turn in the price of crude has really been a positive for the Canadian dollar."

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Walmart and Costco in Canada not making food inflation worse: experts

    TORONTO — Experts say the Canadian presence of American retail giants such as Walmart and Costco isn't likely to blame for rising grocery prices. That's despite Canadian grocery chain executives having pushed for MPs to question those retailers as part of their study on food inflation. University of Toronto economist Ambarish Chandra called ongoing hearings before a parliamentary committee studying the issue, "performative," saying all retailers seek to maximize profits despite their stated effo

  • I’m a Financial Advisor Who Knows What Retirees Actually Do With Their Savings (It Might Surprise You)

    Once you've entered retirement, you'll need to have a plan for your retirement savings account. Ideally, you'll utilize these savings in a way that can make your nest egg last for years to come -- but...

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.

  • Russia says it has rerouted all oil exports hit by Western embargo

    Russia has successfully redirected all its crude oil exports affected by Western sanctions over Ukraine to "friendly" countries, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Tuesday, while still a decline in oil and gas output this year. The West imposed wide-ranging sanctions, including an embargo on seaborne Russian oil imports, after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022. Shulginov reiterated that Russian oil and gas production was expected to decline in 2023, as Moscow comes under pressure from Western restrictions and a lack of European buyers.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • US puts trade curbs on 5 Chinese firms over alleged role in Uyghur repression

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed new trade restrictions on five Chinese companies for allegedly aiding in the repression of the Uyghur Muslim minority but China rejected the accusation as "lies" aimed at constraining it. According to Hikvision's 2021 half-year report, at least four of the companies facing new curbs belong to the Chinese surveillance camera maker including Luopu Haishi Dingxin Electronic Technology Co, Moyu Haishi Electronic Technology Co, Pishan Haishi Yong'an Electronic Technology Co and Urumqi Haishi Xin'an Electronic Technology Co.

  • St. Louis sues Hyundai, Kia over car thefts, joining other US cities

    The city of St. Louis, Missouri, said on Monday it was joining a number of major U.S. cities that are suing Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp for failing to install anti-theft technology in millions of their vehicles. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri follows similar actions taken by several U.S. cities to address increasing Hyundai and Kia thefts that use a method popularized on TikTok and other social media channels.

  • Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China

    BO'AO, China (AP) — Russia's Gazprom is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline, its chairman said Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's importance as his country's top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional supply project across neighboring Mongolia, Viktor Zubkov said at a government-organized economic forum.

  • Fired ambulance provider sues N.L. Health Department, regional health authority

    An ambulance service that had its contract for services in the Whitbourne area terminated abruptly earlier this month has filed a lawsuit against the provincial Department of Health and the area's regional health authority. In a statement of claim filed last week in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, Smith's Ambulance Service says it was terminated without notice on March 2 and dispute resolution procedures outlined in the ambulance service agreement were not followed. The company h

  • UPDATE 1-QatarEnergy picks up stakes from Exxon in Canadian offshore blocks

    Qatar's state-owned energy company on Wednesday signed a deal to acquire from ExxonMobil stakes in two Canadian offshore explorations block, the latest in the Gulf state's efforts to expand its global oil and gas portfolio. QatarEnergy, the world's largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has in recent years entered some of the most promising oil and gas basins through deals with top Western companies eager to secure stakes in Qatar's LNG industry.

  • Can Libya Really Double Its Oil Output?

    Libya’s crude oil production remains well below its 3 million bpd peak in the 1960s, but the country’s National Oil Company has plans to almost double production within three to five years

  • Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

    The normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran and China's growing footprint in the Middle East could have a serious impact on Iraq's oil industry.

  • Disney Begins Layoff of 7,000 Employees, Citing ‘Strategic Realignment’

    CEO Bob Iger wrote Monday he anticipates more "challenges ahead as we continue building the structures and functions that will enable us to be successful moving forward"

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not...

  • Financial Fears in 2023: These Are the 4 Top Money Stressors for Women

    GOBankingRates' 2023 Women & Money survey asked over 1,000 American women about their biggest sources of financial worry and stress -- and the No. 1 stressor wasn't saving for retirement or paying...

  • N.L.'s full-speed-ahead approach to oil and gas misses the mark, says industry critic

    A critic of the oil and gas industry says funding for the sector in Newfoundland and Labrador's new budget is a step in the wrong direction. The budget, announced by Finance Minister Siobhan Coady last week, includes nearly $70 million to help build the offshore oil and gas industry at a time when experts around the world are calling on governments to transition away from fossil fuels. The funding includes over $13 million for seismic work and $50 million for a program to encourage offshore expl

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Do You Know: What Is the Standard Deduction...