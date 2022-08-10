Calcium Chloride Market to Garner USD 1.53 Billion Revenue by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Calcium Chloride Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Form (Liquid, Hydrated Solid, and Others), Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Agriculture Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade), Raw Material (Natural Brine, Solvay Process (by-product), and Limestone and Hydrochloric Acid (HCL)), Application (De-Icing & Dust Control, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Construction, Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Animal Sterilization, and Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium Chloride Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Calcium Chloride Market Information by Form, Grade, Raw Material, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach USD 1.53 Billion by 2027.

Market Scope:

Calcium chloride is developed using a few key methods: as magnesium hydroxide’s by-product, the Solvay process, or from brines. These methods are inexpensive and generate massive amounts of low-grade calcium chloride. Some of the top calcium chloride producers in the world are the U.S. as well as China, where the evaporation of underground brines is used as a primary technique.

Furthermore, calcium chloride is also used as a concrete accelerator, tire filler, and dust suppressant. A few tests have proved that the chemical is more corrosive compared to water however, less than sodium chloride.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2049

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2027 Market Size

USD 1.53 Billion

CAGR

4.3% (2021–2027)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2027

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Form, Grade, Raw Material, Application, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The increasing demand for food products in consumers.

The increasing income of people is boosting the growth of the food industry

Market Competitive Analysis:

The prominent companies in the calcium chloride industry include

  • Chemical Corporation (US)

  • Solvay (Belgium)

  • Tangshan Sanyou Group Co. Ltd (China)

  • TETRA Technologies Inc (US)

  • Ward Chemical Ltd (Canada)

  • Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

  • Zirax Limited (UK)

  • Nedmag B.V. (The Netherlands)

  • Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd (India)

  • Sulaksh Chemicals (India)

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The calcium chloride industry has been performing notably well worldwide, given the mounting product demand in de-icing and drilling operations. Over the years, the use of calcium chloride in pools, office buildings, and roads has been rising, driving the market demand. Calcium chloride also finds widespread use in the food sector for preserving food products. It helps preserve a variety of food items, and with their mounting demand in the market, the calcium chloride market is bound to see notable growth in the future as well.

Calcium chloride has various other applications in the food industry, for tenderizing meat, brewing beer, producing cheese, and acting as a firming agent in tinned vegetables and fruits. The exploding global population, in addition to the surging income levels of the consumers, raise the expansion rate of the food industry, which propels the demand for calcium chloride.

The rise in FDA's approval for anhydrous calcium chloride for use in food packaging should further enhance the growth potential of the calcium chloride market. It helps keep food packaging dry, an essential factor for a variety of food items as well as their delivery operations. Besides, emerging trends like the soaring number of fast-food chains and the heightened preference for dining out are favoring the food and beverage sector, a factor that will benefit the calcium chloride market in the long run.

Market Restraints

In a few underdeveloped regions, the low availability of chief raw materials required for producing calcium chloride will be a huge challenge for the worldwide market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (135 Pages) on Calcium Chloride: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/calcium-chloride-market-2049

COVID-19 Analysis

The global chemicals industry has been seeing a major decline following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected some of the major businesses across the globe, particularly in regions such as Europe and North America.

The calcium chloride market is bearing the brunt of the pandemic, in line with the economic crash. To prevent the virus from spreading further, companies are shutting down operations and production facilities while the government has restricted many of the manufacturing production activities. This has brought down the demand and the consumption rate of the chemical across most of the major end-use industries. However, MRFR anticipates that the worldwide market will remain strong all through the review period, as the lockdown is being lifted up in a few countries.

Segment Overview

By Form

The different forms in which calcium chloride is usually available in the market include hydrated solid, liquid, and more.

By Grade

The grades of calcium chloride are industrial, food-grade agricultural, and pharmaceuticals. Food grade calcium chloride is widely used for producing jam & jelly as it helps accelerate the firmness process.

By Raw Materials

Depending on raw material, the key segments can be Solvay process, natural brine, hydrochloric acid and limestone. The Solvay process is by far, the highest gainer in the market, since the method is quite cheap, and is basically pollution-free.

By Application

Major applications of calcium chloride are de-icing, dust control, construction, oil & had, agriculture, healthcare, animal sterilization, food and beverage, and more. The dust control and de-icing industries form the biggest share in the worldwide market, followed by the construction sector.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2049

Regional Analysis

North America is the global leader in the highest calcium chloride market, with the highest share. The rapid escalation in the use of calcium chloride as a de-icing agent, and in the drilling fluids and pharmaceutical sectors will further ensure steady market expansion in the region.

Europe is on track to be the second top market for calcium chloride market, thanks to the high level of snowfall in the region, particularly in the winter season. This is the case due to the rapid climatic changes. As a result, calcium chloride is extensively used to de-ice and melt snow. The use of calcium chloride is extremely high in various Europe countries during winters.

The Asia Pacific market can anticipate garnering the highest CAGR in the next few years, given the strong contributions from emerging countries like India, Japan and China. The spike in the demand and use of calcium chloride market in industries like petrochemical, oil & gas, and construction will be highly favorable for the APAC market in the ensuing years.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2049

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Benzaldehyde Market Information - by Derivatives (Cinnamic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol and others), by Process (Toluene Oxidation Process, and Toluene Chlorination Process) by Application (Dyes & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Aroma Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Food &Beverages and others) and by Region - Forecast to 2030

Polyolefins Market Information - by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene and others), by Application (Film & Sheets, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Fibers and others), by End User (Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Electronics & Electricals and others) and by Region - Forecast to 2030

Polyurethane Market Information - By Product (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers, Others), By End-User Industry (Construction, Furniture, Automotive, Electronics appliances, Footwear, Packaging, Others) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing