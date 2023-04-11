Calcium Carbonate Market Projected to Surpass US$ 76.1 Billion by 2032 With a Sustained CAGR of 5.3%

Market.Us

The calcium carbonate market is experiencing growth propelled by increasing urbanization and significant investments from both the government and private sectors in the construction business. Additionally, the widespread use of calcium carbonate in the paper industry is also contributing to its growth.

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Calcium Carbonate market size is expected to be worth around USD 76.1 Billion by 2032 from USD 46.0 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Calcium carbonate is used for various purposes like mineral filler and brightening specialists. It can be used in its natural state or in an unadulterated form. Different methods, such as mining and excavating, can be used to extract unadulterated calcium carbonate from the earth. Calcium carbonate is estimated to cover around 4% of the earth's outer layer and is found in rocks and minerals.

Calcium Carbonate Market

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Calcium Carbonate Market sample report at https://market.us/report/calcium-carbonate-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By type, ground calcium carbonate dominates the calcium carbonate market over precipitated calcium carbonate.

By application, construction materials lead the market with a significant account share.

By end-use industry, the paper industry accounted for 36% of the market share in 2022.

Asia Pacific held a revenue share of approximately 33.4% in 2022

North America is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for paper in packaging applications and hygiene-related products like tissue paper has boosted the growth of the calcium carbonate market. Also, the growing demand for calcium across various industries like paints and coatings, plastics, adhesives and sealants, and many other industries worldwide is fueling the growth of the calcium carbonate market.

Story continues

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Calcium Carbonate Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the calcium carbonate market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing demand from various industries: Calcium carbonate has high demand from the paper industry for applications in hygiene-related items like tissue paper. Also, the wide applications of calcium carbonate in industries like paints and coatings, glues, and sealants are boosting the growth of the calcium carbonate market.

Heavy investments in the market: Many governments and private sectors are heavily investing in calcium carbonate extraction for the construction business. This is increasing the market value of the calcium carbonate market.

Increasing urbanization: the increasing urbanization across the world has raised the demand for calcium carbonate due to its wide applications in the construction sector. With increasing urbanization across the world, the calcium carbonate industry is also experiencing significant growth in profit margins.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/calcium-carbonate-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Calcium Carbonate Market

The trend of producing high-quality papers with good printing properties and proper gloss with whiteness is driving the growth of the calcium carbonate market. Many industries are importing massive amounts of calcium carbonate to produce the high quality, thicker and brighter paper in the market. The better the quality of paper, the price of paper also increases with it. Therefore, many companies are using high-quality calcium carbonate in the manufacturing of paper. Also, the trend of sustainable packaging among various industries is increasing the demand for calcium carbonate for packaging and other hygiene-related products like tissue paper.

Market Growth

Calcium carbonate has high demand from the paper industry for applications in hygiene-related items like tissue paper. Also, the wide applications of calcium carbonate in industries like paints and coatings, glues, and sealants are boosting the growth of the calcium carbonate market. Furthermore, the increasing urbanization across the world has raised the demand for calcium carbonate due to its wide applications in the construction sector. With increasing urbanization across the world, the calcium carbonate industry is also experiencing significant growth in profit margins. Many governments and private sectors are heavily investing in calcium carbonate extraction for the construction business. This is increasing the market value of the calcium carbonate market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region will dominate the market in 2022 by accounting for the global calcium carbonate market's major revenue share of 33.4%. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increased investments in the construction sector and manufacturing sectors. Due to these factors, the Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. After the ease of pandemic restrictions in the counties under the Asia Pacific region, the countries like India have seen an increasing demand for calcium carbonate from the paints and coating sector. The boosted automotive sector in the region has also increased the demand for calcium carbonate in Asia. These factors are propelling the growth of the calcium carbonate market. North America is the second largest region in the global calcium carbonate market after the Asia Pacific region. The rising demand for calcium carbonate in North America by various industries like packaging, paper, and adhesives is driving the growth of the calcium carbonate market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. The competition is fierce because many players are integrated throughout the value chain, including their presence in mining operations, processing plants, and the application industry. Many players have taken key strategic steps to merge and acquire to maintain their market leadership and share. Some of the major players are AGSCO Corp., Carmeuse, Blue Mountain Minerals, Carmeuse Lime & Stone Company, GCCP Resources, GLC Minerals LLC, Greer Limestone Company, Midwest Calcium Carbonates, and Other Key Players.

Recent Development of the Calcium Carbonate Market

In May 2022, Omya Inc. announced with its affiliates that they would raise prices for all calcium carbonate products at a minimum of 9.9%, effective November 1, 2022. The price rise is due to the cost escalation in energy and quarrying costs that the company has experienced in the United States, Canada, and other countries throughout 2022.

In August 2022, Cimbar Resources Inc. announced the acquisition of Imerys Carbonates USA Inc., a calcium carbonate manufacturer in Sahuarita (Arizona), United States. This was done to expand its portfolio and support its goal of providing customers with a wide range of products in multiple locations.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 46.0 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 76.1 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.3% from 2023 to 2032 Asia Pacific Revenue Share 33.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The rising urbanization and increasing investment from the government and private sectors in the construction business are driving the growth of the calcium carbonate industry. The rising construction of residential and commercial buildings due to growing urbanization is increasing the demand for calcium carbonate in the industry for its wide applications. This is boosting the growth of the calcium carbonate industry. Calcium carbonate is used at an extreme level in the construction industry for applications like concrete production, ceramic material manufacturing, fillers, additives in paints, sealants, and plastic materials. Due to these wide applications, the construction sector is driving the growth of the calcium carbonate industry.

Moreover, the wide usage of calcium carbonate in the paper industry is also helping the calcium carbonate industry to grow. The increasing demand for paper in various sectors for hygiene-related applications is driving the growth of calcium carbonate in the paper industry. With the rising usage of hygiene-related products like tissue paper, the calcium carbonate market is expected to experience significant development in the upcoming period.

Market Restraints

The increasing digitization and electronic distribution worldwide have severely impacted the paper industry, negatively affecting the calcium carbonate industry. The rising trend of paperless work and the shift to paperless communication and computerized media across the world has decreased the demand for paper in the market. The paper industry is one of the major industries in importing calcium carbonate. Therefore, the decreasing demand for the paper industry has also decreased the demand for calcium carbonate, hindering the growth of the calcium carbonate market.

Market Opportunities

Calcium carbonate is widely used in many industries like paper, paints and coatings, sealants, and cement due to its biodegradable and biocompatible nature. In addition to that, the introduction of nano calcium carbonate in the market has positively affected the calcium carbonate market. The use of nano calcium carbonate for various applications like specialized antibacterial agents, drug delivery against malignant growths, and high-quality delivery to target cells, is expected to create many lucrative opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=38094

Report Segmentation of the Calcium Carbonate Market

Type Insight

Based on type, the calcium carbonate market is divided into precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate. Out of these types, ground calcium carbonate dominates over precipitated calcium carbonate by accounting for a major revenue share in the calcium carbonate market. The growth of the ground calcium carbonate market is due to using ground calcium carbonate as a modern mineral in paints, coatings, paper, and plastic fibers. It is also used in applications in concrete by converting it into calcium oxide or calcium hydroxide. These applications drive ground calcium carbonate growth in the calcium carbonate market.

Application Insight

The calcium carbonate market is classified into fillers, neutralizing agents, construction materials, dietary supplements, desulfurization, additive, and other applications. Among these applications, the construction materials application leads the market by accounting for a major global calcium carbonate market revenue share. The rising urbanization and increasing construction of residential and commercial infrastructure are driving the growth of construction materials in the application segment of the market. Many governments and private sectors are investing in the construction sector to fulfill the market's rising demand. This is boosting the growth of the construction material application in the global calcium carbonate market.

End-User Insight

The calcium carbonate market is classified into paper, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and other end-use industries by end-use industry. Out of these industries, the paper industry dominates the global calcium carbonate market. This is because the products like tissue paper are made from the use of calcium carbonate as a raw material. With the rising demand for paper in hygiene-related products, the calcium carbonate market is also anticipated to experience significant growth in the upcoming period.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/calcium-carbonate-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Based on Application

Fillers

Neutralizing Agents

Construction Materials

Dietary Supplements

Desulfurization

Additive

Other Applications

Based on End-Use Industry

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Adhesives & Sealants

Other End-Use Industries

Based on Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

GCCP Resources

GLC Minerals LLC

Greer Limestone Company

Midwest Calcium Carbonates

J.M. Huber Corp

LafargeHolcim

AGSCO Corp.

Carmeuse

Blue Mountain Minerals

Carmeuse Lime & Stone Company

ILC Resources

Other Key Players

Related Reports:

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market is valued at USD 6.82 Mn and is expected to reach USD 9 Mn in 2032, with a CAGR of 3.2 % from 2022 to 2032.

Catalyst market size was valued at USD 24.4 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to grow to USD 36.4 Bn in the forecast period 2023-2032 with an anticipated CAGR of 4.2%.

Polymer Filler Market size is expected to be worth around USD 79,295.62 Mn by 2032 from USD 55,637.90 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Calcium hypochlorite market was valued at USD 634.9 Mn in 2021. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2023 and 2032.

Limestone market was worth USD 80,504.55 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 to 2032.

Dolomite market was valued at USD 2,600 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at an CAGR, of 3.5% between 2023-2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us



