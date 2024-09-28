Calafiori shines for Arsenal again despite red card controversy

Riccardo Calafiori contributed to Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday with another impressive performance, but the Foxes thought the Italian defender should have received a red card in the second half.

Italy international Calafiori was one of Arsenal’s best players in a 4-2 home win over Leicester City on Saturday, according to SofaScore ratings.

The former Bologna and Roma defender was rated 7.9, the fifth-highest in the Arsenal squad on Saturday.

Calafiori played as a left-back, and his heatmap proves his involvement in the Gunners’ attacks throughout the match.

The Italian finished the game with 88% passing accuracy, two key passes and three accurate long balls from four.

Defensively, Calafiori was probably at fault for Leicester City’s second goal, but he also won six ground duels from 11 and six more aerial duels from eight.

Partey followed the coverage to the wing, which was a mistake, he should have stayed in the middle, because on the one hand individual coverage higher, and then zoned in defense, Calafiori distracted by Justin’s coverage (he looked at him a second earlier) and… pic.twitter.com/hE3YPmv0Zs — Dominik Wątorski (@wator_ski) September 28, 2024

The 22-year-old was booked in the first half, and the Foxes were furious after the break as they felt the Italian should have received a second yellow for a foul on Diego Buonanotte.

Calafiori started in the last two Premier League matches, scoring his first Arsenal goal on his full debut against Manchester City last week.

