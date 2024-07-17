Calafiori: Arsenal wait for Bologna deal with Basel – report

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are waiting for an agreement between Bologna and Basel to sign Riccardo Calafiori, who will start the pre-season with the Rossoblu this weekend.

Italy international Calafiori is on the verge of joining Arsenal after agreeing to personal terms with the Gunners, but Bologna haven’t yet agreed to sell the 22-year-old.

The latest report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Rossoblu are pushing Basel to get a lower sell-on clause than 50%, which was agreed a year ago when Calafiori moved to the Stadio Dall’Ara for circa €4m.

Bologna want recognition for the player’s development in 2023-24, but Basel haven’t been in touch with the Rossoblu for the last five days, so talks between all parties involved are stalling.

According to Gazzetta, Arsenal has matched Bologna’s demands by offering €40m plus €5m add-ons, but according to other sources, the Serie A side still hope to complete the deal for €50m plus bonuses.

In the meantime, Calafiori is expected to start the pre-season with Bologna and will join his teammates and new coach, Vincenzo Italiano, on July 20 or 21.