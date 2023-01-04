Calabogie Peaks ski resort reopens after fire

The Greater Madawaska Township, Ont., resort late Tuesday morning. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)

An eastern Ontario ski resort is reopening at 9 a.m. a day after a fire in a snow-making building.

Calabogie Peaks president and co-owner Paul Murphy said in a Tuesday interview nobody was inside the pumphouse, nobody was injured and no other structures were affected, but the area had to be made safe before the resort can reopen.

Late Tuesday night, the resort said it's reopening Wednesday. It thanked first responders and the community for its support.

Murphy said Tuesday he didn't know the cause of the fire. The pumphouse holds snow-making equipment, with an area on its east side with lockers and tables for the public.

The resort is about 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa. It had opened last month during a ski season that has broadly already seen weather-related interruptions.

There was a similar fire there in 2013.