Cal Poly student found dead near campus parking structure. ‘We are heartbroken’

A Cal Poly student died early Monday morning, according to a note sent to the campus community in the afternoon.

“We are heartbroken,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey said in the note.

At about 5:20 a.m., the Cal Poly Police Department received a call that someone had been found dead near the R-4 parking structure at Poly Canyon Village, an on-campus apartment housing complex, according to Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office was then asked to investigate the matter and identify the individual, Lazier added.

Lazier noted that there is no indication of foul play in the as-yet-unidentified student’s death.

The San Luis Obispo university has not released the student’s name, as law enforcement is in the process of notifying next of kin.

“Typically in situations such as this one, the university takes great care in first contacting the student’s family to offer our complete support, while also confirming the events that led to their passing with the appropriate authorities,” Cal Poly administrators said in their note. “Although that process is underway, it is not yet complete. As such, we are unable to share any additional information at this time — including any identifying information about the student.”

“We do, however, want to acknowledge the impact this news may have on those who knew the student and are already aware of their passing, as well as those who have heard news about a student death,” Armstrong’s note continued.

The note encouraged students who may be impacted by the death to reach out to their family, friends, classmates, department staff, campus offices or faith communities for support.

Cal Poly is also offering counseling services on campus. Students can schedule an appointment by calling 805-756-2511.

According to Cal Poly, the Employee Assistance Program provides confidential counseling services to all Cal Poly employees and their families. To speak with a counselor, call their 24-hour support hotline at 800-367-7474.

“Please know that we care about each of you and that we grieve with you at this time,” the note concluded.