Cal Poly rallies in 2nd half, beats Hawaii 78-64

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) -- Donovan Fields scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Cal Poly beat Hawaii 78-64 on Saturday night.

Cal Poly (8-15, 3-6 Big West Conference) has won two straight since snapping a six-game skid. Hawaii (13-8, 4-4) has lost three in row.

Luke Meikle, Jakub Niziol and Victor Joseph each scored 12 points for the Mustangs.

Sheriff Drammeh scored 17 points to lead Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors had a seven-point advantage at the break, but the Mustangs opened the second half with a 16-2 run and led 44-37. Hawaii had its last lead, 54-53 with 9:12 left. A 13-0 run gave Cal Poly a 64-54 lead with 5:32 remaining and the Mustangs cruised from there. Meikle scored four points, Niziol made consecutive 3-pointers and Fields capped the surge with a 3-point play.