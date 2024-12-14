Cal hosts Sheals and Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at California Golden Bears (10-1, 1-0 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on Cal after Anovia Sheals scored 21 points in Austin Peay's 116-80 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Golden Bears have gone 6-0 at home. Cal is 10-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Governors are 2-3 in road games. Austin Peay has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Cal makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Austin Peay averages 58.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 60.7 Cal gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc.

Sa'Mya Wyatt is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Governors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

