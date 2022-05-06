Cal Fire responds to house fire at Arroyo Grande mobile home park

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Cal Fire responded Friday to a residential fire at the Mesa Dunes mobile home park in Arroyo Grande.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m., according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said people living in the home were reported out of the building.

The conditions of the fire have not yet been reported as crews had just gotten to the scene, the spokesperson said.