Cal Fire launches full air and ground attack on Cable Fire burning in El Dorado County

Cal Fire officials launched a full air and ground attack on a wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon near the town of Cedar Grove in El Dorado County.

The Cable Fire had burned 21 acres as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, and firefighters had about 10% of the fire contained, the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit announced in social media posts.

Firefighters on the ground were constructing control lines around the blaze Tuesday evening.

Cal Fire officials reported the Cable Fire started about 4:20 p.m. in the area of Cable and Badger Hill roads, west of Pollock Pines and less than 2 miles north of Highway 50. Cal Fire advised residents to stay away from the area to allow firefighters to gain access to the blaze.

A steady of stream of aircraft dropped water and fire retardant on the Cable Fire over the next 90 minutes as firefighters worked on the ground. The Cable Fire burned through timber and grass near Badger Hill between Pollock Pines and Camino.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations in areas near Badger Hill Road, Old Blair Road, Edison Trail, Lucky Mine Road, Plubell Drive, White Mountain Ranch Road, Iowa Canyon and Cable Road north of Plubell Drive.

Evacuation warnings were issued for areas near the Canyon area north of Cable Road and south of Forebay Road. Sheriff’s officials said a temporary evacuation point, which is not a shelter, was set-up at the Placerville Library at 345 Fair Lane in Placerville.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, a wildfire started near Pine Mountain and Green roads near the town of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced in social media posts.

The Pine Fire burned about 14 acres before firefighters stopped the fire’s forward progress, Cal Fire officials said shortly before 6:30 p.m. Firefighters had about 25% of the wildfire contained, and crews were expected to remain in the area over the next few hours working on full containment of the blaze.