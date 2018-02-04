Cal ends nine-game skid, beats Oregon State 74-70

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said a few kind words to California center Kingsley Okoroh before their game Saturday and lived to regret it.

''I congratulated him for all the work he's put in,'' Tinkle said. ''I probably should have kept my mouth shut.''

Okoroh played perhaps the best game of his career, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for his first career double-double, and the Golden Bears ended a nine-game Pac-12 losing streak with a 74-70 win over the Beavers.

Okoroh, a senior from England, made six straight free throws in the final six minutes to help secure the Bears' first victory since Dec. 30 at Stanford. A 54-percent career free throw shooter, Okoroh finished 12 of 14 from the line. He also had five blocked shots.

Cal (8-16, 2-9) made just 9 of 20 free throws in a loss to Oregon Thursday, but converted 29 of 39 against OSU.

''Coach made us shoot free throws for 30 minutes straight (Friday in practice). It paid off today,'' said Okoroh, who maintained players weren't concerned they were close to equaling the program's longest-ever losing streak of 10 games in 1961-62.

''I didn't pay any attention to that,'' he said. ''We've just been preaching positive energy and we've competed in all the games. It felt good.''

First-year coach Wyking Jones was relieved.

''To say we needed that one is an understatement,'' he said. ''I'm just very happy for our guys. Throughout all the losses, throughout all the tough breaks, they've been able to continue to fight and continue to stay together.''

The Beavers (11-11, 3-7) lost for the fourth straight game and the sixth time in seven outings. They have dropped 19 straight road games over the past two seasons.

OSU led by 10 points early, but Tinkle said players got away from what was working.