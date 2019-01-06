Cal DB Bryce Turner dies at 19 after reportedly collapsing during workout

Bryce Turner spent two season with the Cal Golden Bears. (Getty Images)

Awful news hit Berkeley on Saturday, as Cal defensive back Bryce Turner died after being hospitalized due to an unspecified medical emergency. He was 19 years old.

Turner’s program announced the news on Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Today, we lost a beloved member of our #CalFamily. Rest in Peace Bryce Turner. You'll be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/j8xCObyhCb — Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 6, 2019





Turner had just finished his redshirt sophomore season for the Golden Bears, two years after transferring from Long Beach City College as a walk-on in 2017. The Lakewood, California, native appeared in one game and recorded a single tackle in his Cal career.

According to an earlier statement from Cal, the medical emergency occurred near Turner’s Southern California home during winter break. Cal had previously ended its season with the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 26. Per 247Sports, Turner collapsed during a non-strenuous workout and later fell into a coma.

“We are so deeply saddened by Bryce’s passing,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “This is an extremely difficult day for everyone. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life. No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We’ll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football.”

Several of Turner’s Cal teammates reacted to the news on Twitter:

Story continues

Man tears won’t stop falling as i type this.. we been rocking since 7th grade at Tetzlaff.. then high school at Bosco now College at Cal. Words can’t explain how i feel but i love you brother. Never would i have thought I’d have to bury one of my bestfriends. See you in heaven. pic.twitter.com/8CBUPRg3dY — Traveon Beck✨ (@HeyImTray) January 5, 2019





Ill NEVER understand why some the best and brightest people I have ever known have been taking from this world far too early man… So Blessed to have been able to call you my friend and brother @bryce_turner1 . Words cant describe this feeling man… — AGIII™ (@Tha_Great_14) January 5, 2019





Rest In Peace to my brother man. God has a plan for us all🙏🏼 be good up there little bro pic.twitter.com/XeVh3ULnYe — Luke Skywalker (@lukerubenzer8) January 5, 2019





Rest in peace my brother. The warmth, energy, and laughter you brought with you will not quickly fade. Love you always — ⚡️Alex Netherda⚡️ (@NoStarNerdy) January 5, 2019





First time i came back up to Cal you and @RDub_3 greeted me before i even got out my car yall was always there man can’t believe it. @bryce_turner18 i love you lil bro always — Vic Enwere (@VicEnwere23) January 5, 2019





Lost for words…..my heart is so heavy. Rest in Paradise to a forever lil brother. Memories will be cherish forever ♥️ I am blessed to have met such a bright soul. I’ll see you again. @bryce_turner18 pic.twitter.com/dbNZui2pUQ — DB (@DebonairDerron) January 5, 2019





More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Big Ben took shots at Antonio Brown in team meetings

• Kanter to miss Knicks game in London due to fear of Turkish president

• Harper, Machado’s destiny still a mystery two months in

• Report: USC is denying NFL teams permission to talk to Kliff Kingsbury

