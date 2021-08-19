With cakes, Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore raises COVID awareness

Cake exhibition held in Coimbatore (Photo/ANI)

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 19 (ANI): A month-long awareness drive against coronavirus is appealing to the sweet tooth of people in Tamil Nadu's second-largest city, Coimbatore.

An exhibition of cakes being held here aims to raise awareness on sticking to guidelines on Covid-19 as precaution in the face of a likely third wave of the pandemic, even as the impact of the second wave has diminished in the state.

"We have organised this exhibition with 40 varieties of cakes based on different themes. These themes include gratitude to doctors, creating awareness regarding common precautionary measures like washing hands and maintaining social distancing and the most important one is urging people to get vaccinated," said the organiser of the cake show Vijayalakshmi.

She stated that the two waves of the pandemic have passed but the third wave is yet to come and this initiative is taken to create awareness primarily among children. "The exhibition will continue for 30 days with cakes of different themes," she added.

Meanwhile, the visitors appreciated this unique way of creating awareness.

"There are different types of cakes based on the animated version of coronavirus. These cakes are used to spread awareness as they encourage usage of handwash, sanitiser and masks in view of the ongoing pandemic," said Sahana, a visitor.

"As the reports suggest that the third wave is likely to hit children, this is a good way of creating awareness among them. They can understand easily through this," she added.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,797 new Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday taking the total number of active cases to 20,083 in the state. (ANI)