Cake Box Holdings Plc's (LON:CBOX) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 51% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Cake Box Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Cake Box Holdings

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cake Box Holdings is:

33% = UK£3.1m ÷ UK£9.5m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.33 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Cake Box Holdings' Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Cake Box Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 7.1% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Cake Box Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 21% was to be expected.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Cake Box Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

AIM:CBOX Past Earnings Growth June 17th 2020

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CBOX? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Cake Box Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Cake Box Holdings' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 35%, meaning the company retains 65% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Cake Box Holdings is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 50% over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Cake Box Holdings' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Cake Box Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.