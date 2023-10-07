Caitlyn Jenner Says She Is 'Very Single': 'I'll Never Have a Relationship in the Future'

"I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that,” the former Olympian said of dating someone new

Phillip Faraone/WireImage Caitlyn Jenner attends the 4th Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie's Fund in April 2022.

Caitlyn Jenner might be single, but that doesn't mean she's ready to mingle.

The former Olympian, 73, shared some thoughts on her love life in a new interview with The Times, revealing that, although she's "very single" these days, she has no intention to find a partner anytime soon — or ever.

“I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship," Jenner told the outlet. "I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

As Jenner explained, she's not lonely. She has a large family — so large that she could "go to somebody’s house and have dinner" every night of the week — and owns two dogs named Bertha and Baxter. She also keeps herself entertained in other ways, she told The Times.

“I fly airplanes. Play a lot of golf… I raced cars for 20-odd years," she added. "Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it’s fun.”

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also said that while she's been in the “fun” stage of her life, she still has a few projects in the works and also spends some of her time working out.

“I do. Obviously it changes from the old days," she said of her current fitness goals. "I’m not trying to win Olympic gold medals; I just enjoy good health. I don’t go crazy working out, but I get my exercise in all the time.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Caitlyn Jenner

Elsewhere in her discussion with the outlet, Jenner spoke about her past relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner, and how when the pair met during a blind date in 1990, it was "love at first sight."

“We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months," she said. "I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight.”

Caitlyn also spoke about how Kris “took over my business” and helped launch the family into infomercials. But Caitlyn "had no idea what the future held for us," alluding to their careers to come. "I don’t think even she did," she added.

The conversation with The Times comes after Caitlyn — who shares daughters Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, with Kris — revealed that she and Kris "really never talk anymore" in a chat with ITV's This Morning. Caitlyn, who announced that she and Kris were separating in 2013 after 22 years of marriage, said at the time that "it's kind of sad, because we went through a lot, but there's just a lot there."

The Olympian is now set to appear in House of Kardashian, a three-part documentary premiering Sunday on the U.K.'s Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now. She participated in the documentary — which has yet to receive a U.S. release date — despite the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family not being involved.

"And when they approached me about doing this show, once I thought about it, I thought, ‘You know what? I want to get involved. I want to do my best to be very positive and really represent the family and the kids in a positive way,' " she told The Times of the project.

