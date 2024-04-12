Caitlyn Jenner Responds to Posts Comparing Her Involvement in 2015 Crash to O.J. Simpson

Jenner posted a follow-up to her initial post about Simpson's death on X, which said 'Good Riddance'

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/Getty; DANIEL GLUSKOTER/AFP via Getty Caitlyn Jenner, left, and O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner has words for those comparing her involvement in a 2015 car crash that left one woman dead to the alleged crimes of O.J. Simpson.

"I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER," Jenner wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "But Remember…

OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson."

The post was a follow-up to one made Thursday, April 11, the day Simpson's death was announced by his family

"Good Riddance," wrote Jenner.

Jenner has previously been vocal about her belief that Simpson was responsible for the June 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman. Simpson was acquitted of the murders following an intense trial dubbed "The Trial of the Century." He was later found liable for the deaths of Nicole and Goldman following a civil trial in 1997.

Following Jenner's initial post, many users were quick to bring up that she was involved in a 2015 crash that killed 69-year-old Kim Howe. No charges were ever filed against Jenner.

Simpson and Jenner's family have long been connected. Simpson's best friend was Robert Kardashian Sr., the first husband of Jenner's ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

Kris was friends with Nicole Brown Simpson and had already divorced Kardashian and married Caitlyn when the murders occurred. Kardashian famously served as one of Simpson's attorneys during the double murder trial, part of his so-called legal "Dream Team."

On a 2009 episode of Dr. Phil, Caitlyn recalled how the Kardashian kids reacted after the verdict was announced.

“I remember the day the verdict came through and [the kids] came in and they said, 'I told you he didn't do it,' " Caitlyn said on the episode. "We sat down and I said, 'Look, just because he got a not guilty verdict doesn't mean he didn't do it, and I just don't want to hear his name anymore.' And I had a lot of conversations with Robert to try to make sure it didn't tear the family apart."

