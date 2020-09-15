Caitlyn Jenner Has Hope Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Will Get Back Together

Getty images (2) Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner is hopeful Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will get back together.

"I would hope he can kind of get his act together," Jenner, 70, said of Disick to Entertainment Tonight. "They've got all these kids together. I think always it's the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that's right there all the time. I don't know if that's ever gonna work out."

Jenner added that both Kardashian, 41, and Disick, 37, are "good parents" to their sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

While Jenner believes Kardashian and Disick giving their relationship another shot will be beneficial to their family, the former olympic athlete isn't sure it will happen.

"Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don't know. That's a Kourtney question," Jenner told ET.

Jenner's statement comes as Kardashian and Disick, who split in 2015 after dating off and on for nine years, have been spending a lot of time together.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

On Sept. 6, the former couple enjoyed a boat ride together with Reign.

Disick documented the outing on his Instagram Stories, first with a photo of Reign driving the boat while sitting on his dad's lap. Kardashian could be seen in the background sitting at the back of the boat.

A week prior, Kardashian and Disick were spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu. That same night, Richie, 22, was seen arriving at the eatery separately with friends.

Disick and Richie, who briefly reunited earlier this summer after going on a break earlier this year, have split again, a source told PEOPLE last month. They had been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after Disick split from Kardashian.

View photos

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," said a source. "His kids will always come first."

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," added another insider. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

The couple's break in May came after Disick sought treatment in rehab in late April. He checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles shortly after a photo of him inside the Colorado facility was leaked online.