Caitlyn Jenner hits back at Jimmy Kimmel after he calls her ‘Trump in a wig’

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Caitlyn Jenner on his late-night show (ABC/YouTube)

Caitlyn Jenner has called out late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel after he suggested she was “Donald Trump in a wig”.

In the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the presenter reflected on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Did they turn out OK? None of them married a crazy person, right?” he asked, apparently referring to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, who has dealt with myriad mental health issues while in the public eye.

He then asked: “How’s the dad, Bruce, the Olympic guy, good?” referring to Jenner’s dead name.

Shortly after, he moved on to Jenner’s bid for California governor.

Kimmel claimed the “resemblance is uncanny” as he showed various photos of Jenner compared to Trump, after she appeared in an interview with Whoopi Goldberg on The View: “Are we sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?”

He also referred to her as “Kim Car-crashian” and claimed she was “just trying to get attention”.

“Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California,” he said. “She knows little to nothing about anything.”

Jenner hit back at Kimmel for his remarks over Twitter, writing: “Last night [Jimmy Kimmel] called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/1PITkYE01w — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

The Independent has contacted Kimmel’s representatives for comment.

Jenner announced her bid for California governor in April, confirming she would run as a Republican in the Democratic stronghold state.

In her interview on The View on Thursday 9 June, the former reality television star, 71, had a tense back-and-forth with co-host Joy Behar around who won the 2020 election.

“I want to ask you something before we go because we’re out of time. Something that's important for me to know,” Behar began. “You say that you’re a Republican, and I'm just wondering because a lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election, and not Joe Biden. Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?”

“I’m not going to get into that. That election is over with,” said Jenner.

“I think Donald Trump did do some good things,” she continued. “What I liked about Donald Trump is that he was a disrupter.”

“But did he win? Did he win the election?” Behar challenged her.

“He was a disrupter when he was president,” replied Jenner. “I want to do the same thing. I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system. I want to change that system for the positive. I’m in it for the people.”

