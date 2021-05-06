Caitlyn Jenner Calls Donald Trump a ‘Disruptor,’ Says She Is ‘All for the Wall’ in Sean Hannity Interview
In her first television interview since announcing her gubernatorial run in California, Caitlyn Jenner talked with Fox News’ Sean Hannity about immigration, current Gov. Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump.
Jenner, who confirmed during the interview that she is running as a Republican, started the discussion by saying that watching California “crumble” inspired her candidacy.
More from Variety
Caitlyn Jenner Accepts Joy Behar's Apology for Misgendering Her on 'The View'
Kris Jenner Recalls Caitlyn Jenner's Transition and Being Her Kids' Talent Manager
“We have to change things. I love this county. I’m a patriot. I love this state,” Jenner said. “I knew it would not be easy, I knew it would be tough. But California’s worth fighting for. And that’s what I’m doing.”
Jenner shared her thoughts on the recall election, calling out the “hypocrisy” she believes exists in the state government and Newsom’s policies.
“I’m really fighting against the hypocrisy that’s going on,” Jenner said. “He’s been bad on every issue, he’s bad on taxes. Obviously, we’re the most taxed state in the nation. He’s been horrible for business, obviously companies are leaving left and right.”
Though Jenner described her politics during the interview as fiscally conservative and more socially progressive, she cracked down on immigration, saying she would aim to eliminate California’s sanctuary status and supports Trump’s wall.
“We need to spend some money to have a fair and equitable immigration system in this state… I am all for the wall,” Jenner said. “I would secure the wall. We can’t have a state, we can’t have a country without a wall.”
Speaking of Trump, Jenner — who said she voted for Trump in the 2016 election — called the former president “a disruptor.”
“What I liked about Donald Trump is he was a disruptor. He came in and shook the system up, okay?” Jenner said. “A lot of people didn’t like that in Washington D.C., but he came in and shook the system up. I think he did some things that I agreed with, some things I didn’t agree with.”
As for President Joe Biden, Jenner stated that she hasn’t “agreed with anything” he has done, adding that the direction America is going in “scares me.”
Jenner’s candidacy and politics have already stirred plenty of controversy, including her recent statement that transgender girls should not be able to compete in cisgender girls’ sports. When asked about her stance by Hannity, Jenner said she sticks by her previous statement.
Jenner announced her gubernatorial run on April 23, a few days before the state of California announced that they had reached the sufficient amount of signatures on the recall petition, making the recall election likely. However, it’s not a sure thing just yet, as voters have 30 business days to remove their names from the petition before it becomes official.
Best of Variety
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.