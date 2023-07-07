Caitlin Patterson talks accepting her body and fostering her love of dance: ‘You really just have to have confidence in yourself’

Caitlin Patterson’s passion for dance was ignited at age 11, after she competed in a “homecoming fairy pageant” in her hometown. It was there that a choreographer took note of her precocious talent and invited her to join her first dance studio.

Early on, Patterson recognized that she “stood out” in comparison to other dancers her age.

“Well I think my body type alone makes me stand out, because the dance world is still very toxic, and stuck in the old ways of how a dancer should look like,” Patterson told In The Know. “And to a lot of people, I don’t look like what a dancer should look like. So I think that’s the biggest reason I stand out. It’s just for my body alone.”

Patterson first started posting TikTok videos of herself dancing at the end of 2020 — but due to the negative comments she received about her body, she deleted all of them. In January 2021, however, the Kansas native had a change of heart.

“I was like, ‘I just gotta get over it and posted them,'” she said. “A lot of people mistake promoting body positivity as obesity and other health issues, and that’s not at all what it’s about. It’s about loving yourself enough to do what’s right for you and to also show others that same respect.”

‘It’s just about respecting everybody, and helping everybody out.’

Now, at 21, Patterson is putting herself and what she loves doing first, regardless of what people think.

“You can’t just look at someone and determine if they’re healthy or they’re not. It’s just about respecting people, you can’t discriminate because there’s a lot of people who are thinner than me but who may not be as healthy for whatever reason,” she explained. “People like to pick on the chubby girls and give them a hard time because they don’t look the way that they believe they should. It’s just about respecting everybody, and helping everybody out.”

TikTok, according to Patterson, is the “main reason” she has a career in dance. The digital app has given her the platform to share her content and, in the process, connect with other dancers that may look like her or are struggling to reignite their own passion for the art form.

Given her disdain toward public speaking, dance also offers another, more direct way of expressing herself “without actually talking.”

“With TikTok, you have people from all across the world who can see you,” she explained. “Like you never know who’s watching on the other side of that camera. And it’s a good way for dancers to really get yourself out there, and show not only your dance skills, but also it’s a good way for people to see me outside of dance, because I do post other parts of my life too.”

Fostering her passion for dance hasn’t always been easy though. Her mother wasn’t able to afford regular dance classes for her, so Patterson took it upon herself to find a means of paying for competition fees, private classes and conventions. In the sixth grade, she was a janitor for her church. By eighth grade, she was working three jobs.

Because of her circumstances, Patterson believes she had to work “twice as hard” to gain her confidence, “push through” because of her weight and work to be able to afford dance at all.

“I’ve been bullied most of my life within the dance community about my weight, and it’s a struggle for sure, but obviously I persevered and made it here today,” she said. “So it is hard, but you really just have to have confidence in yourself, and at the end of the day you kinda just have to ignore the comments about your body.”

In addition to focusing on her own craft, she is also dedicating herself to teaching others. Patterson is the founder of Stories Dance Company, through which she offers virtual dance classes.

“Some of the people in it are those who want to try dance, but they’ve been so scared for different reasons. Most of the time it’s a confidence issue, so a lot of them said they love it because it feels more one-on-one,” she said. “And then I also have a lot of people in it right now that used to dance. They were in high school, or whatever, and then they quit, and now they’re in their late 20s, early 30s, and they want to find that love again, and they’re like, ‘Doing this helps me to be able to dance.'”

As for any advice she has for aspiring dancers? Look inward, and decide if this is something you truly love to do.

“Because no matter how big or small you are, there’s always going to be somebody talking about your body,” she said. “There’s always going to be comments. You have to really learn at the end of the day, be comfortable with who you are and remember that you define yourself, and no one else does.”

