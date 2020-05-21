Caitlin Moran has written a new book More Than A Woman

Photo credit: Mireya Acierto - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

Caitlin Moran is bringing us a much-needed dose of optimism and empowerment with the launch of a new book, More Than A Woman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A decade after she released her influential best-seller, How To Be A Woman, the author, and writer has created a sequel exploring the challenges and joys of being a middle-aged woman. The book, which will be available to buy from 3 September, will address motherhood, ageing and feminism, as well as offering a manifesto for change.

Waterstones has already described the book as "every bit as perceptive and hilarious" as How To Be A Woman, a memoir that made women's rights and gender equality more accessible than ever before through Moran's signature humour and warmth.

"If only she had known: when middle age arrives, a whole new bunch of tough questions need answering," reads the description for the book. "Why isn't there such a thing as a 'Mum Bod'? How did sex get boring? What are men really thinking? Where did all that stuff in the kitchen drawers come from? Can feminists have Botox? Why has wine turned against you? How can you tell the difference between a Teenage Micro-Breakdown, and The Real Thing? Has feminism gone too far? And, as always, WHO'S LOOKING AFTER THE CHILDREN?"



Ebury Publishers added: "Now with ageing parents, teen kids, a bigger bum and a To-Do list without end, in More Than a Woman she tells us what happens next."

Story continues

If the wait for Moran's new book feels too long, then make sure you don't miss the film adaptation of her autobiographical novel How To Build A Girl, which is scheduled for release this summer. Beanie Feldstein stars as the lead protagonist, a precociously talented teenage writer who secures what she perceives as her dream job on a music magazine in the 90s.

More Than A Woman is available for pre-orders at Waterstones.com

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP





You Might Also Like