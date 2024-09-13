Advertisement
Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces tonight

liz kocan
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 02: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of their game at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 88-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play the Las Vegas Aces on Friday at home, here's how to watch, (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will host the Las Vegas Aces for the second time this week at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Though there are just a few games left for both teams in the regular season, there's a chance they'll meet again in the post-season since both teams have secured a spot in the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on Sept. 22. The Aces vs. Fever game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ION. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark's next game? Here's what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Aces game tonight.

Date: Friday, Sept. 13

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: ION

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, WNBA League Pass

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season today with a home game in Indiana against the Las Vegas Aces

The Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET today.

The Fever vs. Aces game will air nationally on ION. The game will also be available to stream on WNBA League Pass.

AT $90/month, Fubo TV's Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200-plus more live channels. The live TV streaming service is one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared with a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

The platform offers a free trial period, and right now you can get $30 off your first month of any tier after the trial period ends.

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of 10 channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

