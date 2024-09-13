Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play the Las Vegas Aces on Friday at home, here's how to watch, (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will host the Las Vegas Aces for the second time this week at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Though there are just a few games left for both teams in the regular season, there's a chance they'll meet again in the post-season since both teams have secured a spot in the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on Sept. 22. The Aces vs. Fever game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ION. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark's next game? Here's what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Aces game tonight.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces:

Date: Friday, Sept. 13

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: ION

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, WNBA League Pass

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season today with a home game in Indiana against the Las Vegas Aces

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET today.

Indiana vs. Las Vegas game channel:

The Fever vs. Aces game will air nationally on ION. The game will also be available to stream on WNBA League Pass.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game without cable:

The best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of 10 channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

