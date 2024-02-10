When is Caitlin Clark's next game? How to watch Iowa vs. Nebraska with star chasing record

Super Bowl Sunday could turn out to be a super day for Iowa guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark is 39 points from setting the women's NCAA career scoring record of 3,527 points, held by Kelsey Plum as the second-ranked Hawkeyes (22-2, 11-1 Big Ten) travel to Lincoln to take on Nebraska (15-8, 7-5) on Sunday.

Clark is averaging 32.2 points per game this season for the nation's highest-scoring team and put up 27 points, 15 assists, and five rebounds in Iowa's last game, a 111-93 win over Penn State.

In Iowa's last matchup with Nebraska on Jan. 27, Clark had 38 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, hitting eight three-pointers in the 92-73 victory.

What time is Iowa women's basketball vs. Nebraska?

Iowa travels to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 11, with tip-off set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Iowa women's basketball vs. Nebraska

Iowa vs. Nebraska will be broadcast on FOX, with Jason Benetti and Kim Adams as announcers. The game can also be found on Fubo and streamed on Fox Sports Live.

