Caitlin Clark notches WNBA's first ever rookie triple-double as Fever beat Liberty

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple on Saturday, when she recorded 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in an 83-78 win over the New York Liberty in front of another sellout crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Clark’s defensive rebound with 7:09 in the fourth quarter clinched the record-setting feat, also becoming the first Fever player in franchise history with a triple-double.

It was Indiana's first victory over New York this season after three previous losses, snapping an overall nine-game losing streak to the Liberty.

Clark opened the scoring with a 28-foot off-balance triple and hit two more from distance in the first half, as Indiana took a 39-38 lead at the break. Clark had 13 points after the first 20 minutes as the Fever got out to a 12-point first-half lead, but she only had two field goals afterward.

Fever star Caitlin Clark bumps into Liberty's Betnijah Laney-Hamilton during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 6, 2024.

The Liberty took control in the third quarter and held a 52-50 lead after Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's pull-up jumper with 5:30 left.

Clark's three-point play with 2:51 remaining trimmed the Fever deficit to 75-72, and Kelsey Mitchell tied the score the next time down the floor with a long 3-pointer. Aliyah Boston's layup gave the Fever the lead for good and capped an 11-0 Fever run.

Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points and Laney-Hamilton added 20 points for New York, which has the league's best record (18-4).

Clark hit 7 of 17 shots, including 3 of 12 from 3-point land, while playing all 40 minutes for Indiana (9-13). Boston had 18 points and eight rebounds.

