Caitlin Clark makes her 100th 3, finishes with triple-double as Fever beat Sparks 93-86

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 100 3-pointers in a season and finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double as the playoff-bound Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-86 on Wednesday night.

Clark connected on her second 3 of the game and 100th of the season midway through the third quarter and added two more to reach 102 and finish 4 of 10 from long range. The No. 1 overall draft pick is the first rookie with 100 3s.

She also became the first rookie and fifth WNBA player with multiple triple-doubles in a season, joining Alyssa Thomas, Courtney Williams, Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker.

Aliyah Boston had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Fever (18-16), who secured a playoff spot Monday night when Atlanta and Chicago lost. Indiana has won five straight for the first time since 2015 and is 10-1 at home since June 1.

Clark made two free throws with 16.4 seconds left for a seven-point lead. Kia Nurse was long on a 3-pointer at the other end and Clark grabbed the rebound to complete the triple-double.

“Of course I knew, but honestly, like, we were just trying to get stops,” Clark said in a courtside interview.

Clark also made a key defensive play when she poked a pass away in the paint and found Boston for a layup and a 91-84 lead with 25.2 seconds left.

Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points for Indiana, coming two points shy of her eighth straight 20-point game. NaLyssa Smith scored 13 points.

Odyssey Sims led Los Angeles (7-26) with 20 points. Dearica Hamby and Rae Burrell each scored 16, and Azura Stevens had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sparks have lost five in a row on the road and 15 of 17 away from home this season.

