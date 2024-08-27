Caitlin Clark completed an effortless behind-the-back assist to Fever teammate Damiris Dantas for a 3-pointer

.

Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark put on a show for the record crowd at State Farm Arena during her team's 84-79 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

On a night where she was hitting midcourt logo 3-pointers and pulling off a behind-the-back fake out, Clark also nailed this stellar behind-the-back assist to Fever teammate Damiris Dantas for the latter's third 3-pointer of the night.

The effortlessness of this assist is in part why Clark has had such a fantastic rookie campaign, and she managed to put up highlights like this after a pretty scary injury in the first quarter. That's pretty impressive to us.

behind-the-back pass from Caitlin Clark leads to Damiris Dantas' third three of the night ‼️ pic.twitter.com/9Z59ZgFPj7 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 27, 2024

