Caitlin Clark classily dribbled out the clock for a 24-second violation instead of stat padding

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after shooting a 3-pointer Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark could have gone for more than the 29 points and 10 dimes she dropped on Friday in the 98-89 win over the Phoenix Mercury. She was that good.

But with the shot clock ticking down and the Indiana Fever victory in the bag, Clark could have cooked the Mercury one more time for a 30-10 game, but she was all class there, simply dribbling out the clock and taking the turnover instead of showing up her opponent.

That's the right move there, and one that WNBA fans noticed from the rookie, who made a veteran call. Here it is, with a bit of reaction:

Caitlin Clark 1 point away from a 30 and 10 game decides to not stat pad and take the 24 second violation pic.twitter.com/GnGseme4ZS — Magic Bronson (@MagicsBurner) August 17, 2024

Bookmark this for if you *ever* hear anyone mention stat padding again in reference to Caitlin Clark.



1 point away from her career high.

2 points from 100.



This is her. pic.twitter.com/a7K65tvgZq — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) August 17, 2024

Class. — Jonathan Averett (@jonathanaverett) August 17, 2024

Haters will say, “Look at her turnovers this game!!!” 😂 — Erle James Eddy (@CallSaul505575) August 17, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Caitlin Clark classily dribbled out the clock for a 24-second violation instead of stat padding