Caitlin Clark chasing all-time scoring record: Follow along live as Iowa star makes history

It's time for history to be made.

Caitlin Clark's pursuit of the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record has reached its climax as the Iowa superstar sits just eight points shy of breaking Kelsey Plum's mark (3,527 points).

No. 4 Iowa hosts Michigan in what is sure to be a raucous environment at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night. Ticket prices have been skyrocketing as the moment grows closer, with some secondary ticket vendors asking for upwards of $1,000 per ticket for the opportunity to see the record broken in person (the get-in price from those same vendors is over $250).

Clark's 31-point effort against Nebraska on Sunday brought her within single digits of the record and she is averaging 32.1 points per game this season, so it's not a matter of if, but when on Thursday.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports tracks all the action in Iowa City while Clark goes for the record.