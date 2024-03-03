Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record: Iowa star makes history in clash with Ohio State

It was only a matter of time.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark has passed Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record in both men's and women's college basketball after a flurry of 3-pointers to start the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State.

The record-breaking points came from the free-throw line just before the end of the second quarter as the Iowa star calmly sunk two from the stripe to pen her name in history.

Clark entered her final collegiate regular season game needing 18 points to pass Maravich. She averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game to stay on pace for the record largely viewed as untouchable over the past 54 years.

The prodigious shooter previously broke the NCAA women's scoring record on Feb. 15. On Thursday, she passed Lynette Woodard's forgotten scoring mark in a standout triple-double effort. And now she’s the all-time scoring champ for both men’s and women’s basketball.

Follow along as Clark finishes off her historic day.