Caitlin Clark becomes the fastest player in NCAAW history to reach 2000 points

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Writer
·2 min read

Iowa junior Caitlin Clark is the fastest women’s basketball player in NCAA history to reach the 2000 point mark after a matchup with Dartmouth.

The leading National Player of the Year contender is carrying momentum from a sophomore season in which she averaged a Division I-leading 27.0 points and 8.0 assists, plus 8.0 rebounds per game.

That year, she received unanimous first-team All-American honors, the Big Ten Player of the Year award and the Nancy Lieberman Award as the best point guard in women's college basketball.

Clark was listed as day-to-day after she twisted her ankle in a loss to Kansas State on Nov. 17.

She was able to overcome that injury just three days later and went on to break the Big Ten record on Dec. 4 with her seventh career triple-double.

She and Notre Dame sophomore Olivia Miles are both favorites to break New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu’s NCAA triple-double record.

The bulk of Ionescu's 26 triple-doubles over 142 games, all of which she started, were in her junior and senior seasons.

Clark came into her junior season tied for fourth-most career triple-doubles with six.

She could also come close to the career Washington's Kelsey Plum holds the career points record (3,527), Oklahoma's Courtney Paris holds the rebounds record (2,034) and Penn State's Suzie McConnell holds the assists mark (1,307 in 1980s).

As of Tuesday, she lead Division I, averaging 27.7 points per game and is tied with Miles for fifth-most assists at 7.2. She's averaging 7.5 rebounds in 11 games.

Mar 6, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Iowa Hawkeyes forward AJ Ediger (34) after defeating Indiana in the Big Ten conference tournament championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark is making NCAA history. (Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

