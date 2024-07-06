Caitlin Clark back in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty Saturday

The Indiana Fever are back at home to take on the New York Liberty for the fourth time this season Saturday in Indianapolis. Following a four-game winning streak, the Fever have struggled lately, losing three of their past four games, though they went 3-2 on their recent road swing.

Indiana has not fared well this season against the Liberty, losing the previous three games by an average of 27.6 points per contest, and in the last game between the teams on June 2, Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark had one field goal and scored a career-low three points as New York routed Indiana 104-68 in front of a sellout crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Caitlin Clark (left) and the Indiana Fever will be back in action Saturday against the New York Liberty in Indianapolis.

When is Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game?

Date: Saturday, July 6

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

How to watch Catilin Clark and Fever vs. Liberty

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports website, CBS Sports app and Fubo.

Fever vs. Aces will air nationally on CBS. Upon its conclusion, the contest will also be available on demand on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Clark had 13 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds in an 88-69 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday in front of 20,366 fans at T-Mobile Arena. It was the largest regular-season crowd at a WNBA game since 1999.

Clark is averaging 16 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game in 21 games this season.

