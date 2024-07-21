Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Win WNBA All-Star Game Together as Legends Pack the Stands

The two rivals united on the court in a win against the U.S. Women’s National Team, who will compete at the Olympics in Paris this summer

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Caitlin Clark (L) and Angel Reese.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have gone from opponents to winning teammates.

At the WNBA All-Star game on Saturday, July 20, the pair, both 22, took the court together at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, and faced off against, and ultimately beat 117-109, the U.S. Olympic team who will compete in Paris later this summer.

The highly anticipated competition was only the second of its kind, after the WNBA All-Star Team first took on the U.S. Women's National Team in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA was headlined by five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi, who according to USA Today, opened the game with a strong three-point shot. However, Team WNBA shot back immediately, nearly tying the game by the end of the first quarter with 23 points to USA's 24 points. Clark, the 22-year-old Indiana Fever guard, was on fire as the game commenced, getting up three assists.

By halftime, Team WNBA led 54-52, with superstar Clark garnering a game-high six assists — although she had no score on the board.

Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Caitlin Clark (L) and Angel Reese of Team WNBA high five during the game against the USA Basketball Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game on July 20, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Notably, the arena stands were packed with celebrities and fellow athletes alike — the All-Star spectators included WNBA legend Sue Bird, her wife and soccer star Megan Rapinoe, rapper Ty Dolla $iGN, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, another iconic WNBA alum Sheryl Swoopes, college star Paige Bueckers and Super Bowl champ Shannon Sharpe.

By the third quarter, Clark picked up her ninth assist of the game to Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale — making her the rookie with the most assists in an All-Star Game, according to CBS Sports. She finished up the match with four points and 10 assists.

But Ogunbowale was undoubtedly the star of the second half, scoring 21 points in the third quarter, per EPSN, and 34 overall, landing her the WNBA All-Star Game-record for points and MVP of the match.

Reese made history too, recording a double-double by scoring 11 rebounds and 12 points by the end of the match, per ESPN. The Chicago Sky forward became the first rookie to do so in an All-Star game.

Despite the relatively even start, Team WNBA team ultimately held strong in the third and fourth quarters, leading to a 117-109 win and victory over their U.S. Women's National Team rivals.

Dylan Goodman/NBAE via Getty Caitlin Clark (L) of Team WNBA dribbles the ball past Sabrina Ionescu (C) of the USA Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Clark and Reese, also 22, who both entered the WNBA earlier this year, have long been heralded as rivals after they competed during the 2023 NCAA Championship game, making waves for exchanging some friendly trash talk on the court. In their senior year, Clark and Reese met for another high stakes matchup — a 2024 Elite Eight game — before closing their college basketball careers and going pro.

Though they were drafted to different teams earlier this year — Clark to the Indiana Fever and Reese to the Chicago Sky — during Saturday’s All-Star game, the pair had a common opponent: the U.S. Olympic team, which Clark fell just short of making earlier this summer.

During an interview on NBA Today ahead of the competition, Reese spoke highly of the Fever rookie and the rest of her fellow teammates, saying she was excited “to be in that environment" with some of the best players in the league.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Caitlin Clark (left) and Angel Reese on June 16, 2024

Even as word of their pairing generated buzz for the All-Star Game, Clark kept it humble.

“I know people will be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn't take away from everyone else," Clark said before the game, adding, "This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everyone on Team WNBA. They all deserve the same praise. I don't want it to take away from any of that and be the focal point of All-Star weekend because that's not fair to them."

While the to-be Olympians were Clark’s opponents on Saturday, she has had only well wishes for the U.S. National Team’s chances in Paris this summer.

“I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold,” Clark said after news broke in June that she had not made the team.

Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Caitlin Clark (left) and Angel Reese on April 2, 2023

And both Clark and Reese are already thinking about 2028, when some of the athletes might become their teammates at the next Olympic Games.

“It just gives me something to work for,” Clark said of getting a spot on Team USA. “Hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

"Hopefully, 2028, we'll be Olympians together," Reese said.



