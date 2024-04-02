Caitlin Clark 3-point record: Iowa star sets career NCAA mark in Elite 8 game vs. LSU

As her college career winds down, there are precious few records left for Caitlin Clark to break.

In the biggest game of the season for her team, the Iowa superstar managed to clear yet another historic mark.

With a deep 3-pointer that extended the Hawkeyes’ lead over LSU to 61-52 with about five minutes remaining in the third quarter of their Elite Eight matchup, Clark became the all-time Division I leader in career made 3s, with 538.

She surpassed former Oklahoma star Taylor Robertson, who set the previous record across five seasons, from 2018-23. Robertson made her 537 3s in 151 career games while Clark made her 538th in her 137th career game.

Clark’s 3 gave her 31 points for the game, 17 more than the next-closest player between the two teams. At that point, Clark had made seven of her 13 attempts from beyond the arc.

In a 106-89 victory against Michigan on Feb. 15, Clark became the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring leader, passing former Washington star Kelsey Plum. On March 3, in a 93-83 win against Ohio State, Clark became the Division I career scoring leader, men’s or women’s, when she passed the previous record held by “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

Against LSU on Monday night, she’s aiming to get the Hawkeyes to their third-ever Final Four while getting some measure of revenge against the Tigers, who defeated Iowa 102-85 in last season’s national championship game.

