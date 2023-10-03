Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi Depict Presley Highs and Lows in New Trailer for Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla”

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star in 'Priscilla,' in theaters Nov. 3

A new look at Sofia Coppola's Priscilla has arrived.

A24 debuted a full trailer for the biopic on Tuesday, showcasing Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley from the time she meets Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) as a teen to when she searches for her own independence outside his shadow years later.

"Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy and fame," reads an official logline.

Writer-director Coppola, who based the film on Priscilla's memoir Elvis and Me, told W Magazine that "truthfully, I was never that interested in Elvis," but instead admired Priscilla's journey.

Sabrina Lantos/A24 Cailee Spaeny in "Priscilla"

"I liked that he was committed to style, but his personality didn’t intrigue me at the time. I was so impressed that Priscilla left Elvis," said the Oscar winner.

"She was always trying to be his fantasy, his ideal woman. I think about my mom’s generation and how hard it was to be independent. Women without any power or money at that time had nothing when they left their husbands. Priscilla had courage, and that seemed, to me, to be a universal theme."

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla Presley, Sofia Coppola and Jacob Elordi in September.

Spaeny, who won best actress at the Venice Film Festival, told W about portraying Priscilla, now 78, at various stages of her life.

“I’d be 14 in the morning and then 27, with a toddler, at the end of the day. It was crazy, but the arc of the character became clearer when I saw what I was wearing in the scene," she said of how the costumes helped. "And then, of course, there was the jet black hair in a bouffant, which we all know."

Ken Woroner/A24 Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in "Priscilla"

Elordi said in a September 2022 GQ interview that Elvis' charm was one of the things that drove him to want to step into his shoes.

"He was talking, and he was so charming to the press, but you could see in his eyes that he was just tired," he said. "He's like, 'I'm tired, man. I only get four, five hours of sleep, I'm tired.' That's really sad to me, because it's a different period of time and it's someone who's gone 10 billion times anything I've experienced, but the same kind of feeling."

Priscilla is in theaters Nov. 3.

