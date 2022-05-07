Caicedo and Trossard to the fore as Brighton rock Manchester United

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Mail at the Amex Stadium
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leandro Trossard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Manchester United have been accused of being on the beach with their dismal season drifting away for weeks and Ralf Rangnick’s hapless team were all at sea as Brighton condemned them to a humiliating defeat on the south coast.

Graham Potter’s side raced out of the blocks and Moisés Caicedo’s early strike put them in command. Second-half goals from Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and the exceptional Leandro Trossard in the space of 11 minutes dished out a new low for United’s team of misfits as they slumped to a fifth successive away defeat. Brighton had not won at home since Boxing Day but it felt like Christmas arrived early for the home fans after this euphoric victory.

Potter made one enforced change to the team which won easily at Wolves with Gross promoted in place of Enock Mwepu after the midfielder was ruled out with a groin injury.

Rangnick, meanwhile, opted to stick with the same side which defeated Brentford in their final home game of the season last Monday. Harry Maguire was fit to return after missing the last three games with a back injury but started on the bench.

The hosts made a bright start but Danny Welbeck was unable to guide his header from Trossard’s cross on target. Trossard looked in the mood to trouble United and was carrying a threat for Brighton down the right wing.

United had lost their previous four away matches and there was a tentativeness to their early play which underlined their recent struggles. Their sluggish start was encapsulated by Cristiano Ronaldo wastefully sending a short-range pass out of play to the delight of the home fans.

Brighton were sharper to the ball and their positivity was rewarded with the breakthrough after 15 minutes. Gross’s shot was charged down and the ball fell to Caicedo. The midfielder fired a low strike from the edge of the area beyond the despairing dive of David de Gea to score his first goal for the club. It was no more than Brighton deserved.

In response, Bruno Fernandes attempted an ambitious volley from the edge of the area but miscued and it careered harmlessly out of play. Nemanja Matic was next in on the act but his tame effort was also well off target.

United were struggling to deal with Trossard and the attacker’s direct run forced another corner with the ball deflected to safety. Welbeck then blasted a volley over the crossbar from a free-kick as Brighton continued to dominate.

The hosts threatened again after Scott McTominay carelessly conceded possession in his own half but Trossard dragged his shot wide of the far post.

Ronaldo had the chance to finally test Robert Sánchez before the break from a free-kick in a dangerous position, but blasted his strike over the bar.

Mois&#xe9;s Caicedo celebrates Brighton&#x002019;s opening goal against Manchester United.
Moisés Caicedo celebrates Brighton’s opening goal against Manchester United. Photograph: James Marsh/Shutterstock

Brighton came close to adding a second goal just before half time after Raphaël Varane miscontrolled Sánchez’s long clearance down the pitch, but Welbeck was unable to direct his volley on target. It would have topped off a dominant first-half performance from the hosts against their fragile opponents.

Rangnick was clearly unimpressed with the first 45 minutes and opted to introduce Fred and Edinson Cavani in place of Anthony Elanga and Matic in a double change at half-time.

But within three minutes of the restart United fell further behind. Trossard teed up Cucurella and the Spain left-back blasted into the roof of the net from close range. The stadium was rocking and United were on extremely shaky ground.

It took 55 minutes for United’s first shot on target but Juan Mata’s volley floated straight into the arms of Sanchez. Brighton compounded their opponents’ misery with a third goal after Trossard played in Gross and the midfielder calmly sidefooted past De Gea.

It got even worse for the visitors when Diogo Dalot’s clearance was chested into the net by Trossard for Brighton’s fourth goal. It was checked by VAR for a possible handball but there was no respite for United. Alexis Mac Allister was then denied a fifth Brighton goal with his shot deflected on to the post by Dalot.

United’s despair was summed up when Cavani tapped home after Roberto Sánchez parried the substitute Maguire’s header, only to be ruled offside.

Erik ten Hag is focused on winning the title at Ajax before he contemplates his new job at Old Trafford, but when the incoming manager watches a rerun of this shambolic showing he could be forgiven for questioning his decision to take up the challenge. A monumental rebuilding job lies ahead and Brighton ruthlessly exposed all the failings in this broken team.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Aaron Judge meets Blue Jays, Yankees fans who created heartwarming viral moment

    This story keeps getting better and better.

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Oilers, Maple Leafs take long route to U.S., avoiding COVID-19 testing

    LOS ANGELES — The Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs took their time getting to their U.S. destinations ahead of Game 3 in their first-round playoff series. Instead of taking a charter flight directly to California, the Oilers opted to fly to Vancouver after their Game 2 win on Wednesday, spend the night in a hotel, then bus over the border on Thursday morning before flying from Bellingham, Wash., to California. The Leafs also crossed into the U.S. by bus and flew out of Buffalo, N.Y. o