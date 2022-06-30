CAI’s New HRSA-funded Campaign Aims to Galvanize the HIV Workforce for a 90 Percent Reduction of New HIV Infections

Imagine: Ending HIV. It’s Possible.

New York, NY, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 30, 2022 (NEW YORK) – CAI’s Technical Assistance Provider-innovation network (TAP-in) launched a national campaign today called “Imagine: Ending HIV. It’s Possible.” to inspire the HIV workforce to achieve the national goal of ending the HIV epidemic.

CAI’s TAP-in, funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) HIV/AIDS Bureau (HAB), is implementing the #ImagineEndingHIV campaign to support local health department leaders, their teams, and their partners from 47 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP) jurisdictions to implement innovative interventions along the HIV care continuum. Among the many campaign resources available are videos and fact sheets highlighting successful HIV intervention strategies; shareable social media content; webinars; and infographics.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative in 2019 to broaden key HIV prevention and treatment strategies and achieve a 90 percent reduction of new HIV infections. HRSA HAB’s EHE-funded jurisdictions play a major role in helping to achieve this goal.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected many of the same communities as the HIV epidemic, and many of those in the EHE workforce have been pulled into emergency COVID-19 response efforts,” said Sharon Novey, the TAP-in project director overseeing the Imagine campaign. “We developed this campaign with the input of several jurisdiction leaders to energize and motivate their peers in the field to refocus on the achievable EHE goals.”

CAI’s TAP-in project for HRSA supports the 47 HAB EHE recipients by strengthening their capacity to improve approaches for ending the HIV epidemic in their areas. This support involves providing peer-to-peer consultation and promoting learning across jurisdictions via national webinars, learning collaboratives, and individual coaching so the jurisdictions have the knowledge and resources to achieve next-level outcomes for people whose needs are not met by the current system of care.

For more information about the Imagine: Ending HIV. It’s Possible. campaign and newly developed resources from the project, visit TargetHIV.org/Imagine.

