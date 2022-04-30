Cahokia Heights officer, another driver injured when patrol car crashes en route to a call

A Cahokia Heights police officer and another person were injured in a crash that occurred while the officer was responding to a call Saturday morning.

The officer, whose name was not released, and a female driver in another vehicle sustained non life threatening injuries. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Francella Jackson, director of operations and public information officer for Cahokia Heights, said, “A three-car accident involving one of our officers happened this morning while the officer was responding to a call in the 800 block of South 50th Street.”

“Both our officer and a female driver of the second occupied vehicle were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries,” Jackson said.

Both are reported to be in stable condition, Jackson said.

Other details about the crash were not available.

The Illinois State Police was called to investigate the crash but a representative from the agency could not be reached for comment.