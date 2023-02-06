At a CAGR of 6.8% Functional Food Ingredients Market is Anticipated to Gain $137.1 Billion by 2026 – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing Consumer Awareness and Low Entry Barriers to Drive the Market Growth for Functional Food Ingredients

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Functional Food Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, and Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Source, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", is estimated to reach USD 137.1 billion by 2026, from USD 98.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The usage of functional food ingredients in the manufacturing of functional food & beverage products is expected to provide nutritive health benefits, prevent/resist chronic diseases, or act as energy boosters. The addition of functional food ingredients aids in the provision of nutritive benefits, over and above the basic nutritive capacities of traditional food products.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Functional Food Ingredients Market”

252 – Tables

72 – Figures

326 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=9242020

Report Metrics Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 98.9 billion Revenue Forecast Size Value in 2026 US$ 137.1 billion Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Largest Market North America Market Growth Drivers Increase in consumption of nutritive convenience and fortified food Key Market Opportunities Adoption of new technologies in the functional food industry Market size available for years 2021–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026

Driving Factors of Functional Food Ingredients Market:

Growing Awareness of Health & Wellness Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Increasing disposable income Growing demand for convenience food products Increasing geriatric population Changes in lifestyle and food habits Government Support and initiatives Innovations in food and technology Growing awareness of functional ingredients through media and promotion Increase in vegetarian and vegan population.

Story continues

Functional food ingredients are largely defined as those ingredients that have been demonstrated to have specific physiological benefits, apart from the main nutritional benefits that are derived from food and beverages. Functional food comprises some bacterial strains and products of plant and animal origin, containing physiologically active compounds beneficial for human health, thereby reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Probiotics dominated the functional food ingredients market, by type, accounting for a share of about 47.7% in 2020. The market for probiotics is driven due to the functional benefits they offer to human health and the increasing demand from the food & beverage industry. Probiotics are live microorganisms which when used or added in adequate amounts to a food product, confer a beneficial health benefit to the consumer. It provides numerous health benefits beyond providing basic nutritional value. They are intended to assist the body’s naturally occurring gut microbiota. Some of them are used to prevent diarrhea caused by antibiotics or as part of the treatment of antibiotic-related dysbiosis. Antigenotoxicity, antimutagenicity, and anticarcinogenicity are important potential functional properties of probiotics.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=9242020

South America is projected to be the fastest-growing market. The growth in demand for health & wellness products and the increase in income levels in emerging countries, such as Brazil and Argentina, are the key factors that drive the functional food ingredients market in the region. However, the regional potential for functional food & beverage products can majorly be tapped into by increasing the level of information and awareness, the credibility of the products sold among the populace, research investments and regulatory practices conducted and implemented in the region. All these factors have further propelled consumers to move towards increased adoption of healthier products in the region.

Key players in this market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Tate & Lyle PLC (UK). Some of the other players include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Kemins Industries, Inc. (US), BENEO (Germany), Royal Cosun (Netherland), Roquette Frères (France), Soylent (US), A&B Ingredients (US), Golden Grain Group Limited (China), Sugarlogix (US), and Stratum Nutrition (US).

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Specialty Food Ingredients Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



