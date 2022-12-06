At CAGR of 6.6% Industrial Enzymes Market to Witness High Growth of $9.1 Billion by 2026

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Increase in Environmental Concerns and the Rise in the Demand for Bioethanol to Drive the Growth of the Industrial Enzymes Market

Chicago, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Enzymes Market is estimated at USD 6.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain USD 9.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

New technical applications of enzymes are being developed to enhance the production processes. Numerous companies in the textile industry incorporate enzymes as an alternative to chemicals to produce mild reactions that lead to clean and chemical-free garments. Gene modification in the existing enzyme has resulted in significant developments to enable enzymes to be functional under altering temperatures and pH levels.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237327836

Browse in-depth TOC on “Industrial Enzymes Market”

159 - Tables
43 - Figures
235 – Pages

Wastewater from households and various manufacturing companies contain high levels of fats and proteins with low biodegradability. Many pre-treatment systems are employed to remove oil and grease to prevent numerous problems that may otherwise arise in the biological process and reduce the efficiency of the wastewater treatment station. The usage of enzymes for water treatment helps in effectively breaking down organic waste and enhances the quality of water without any use of toxic chemicals.

Bread comprises a combination of ingredients, such as wheat flour, gluten lipids, starch, non-starch polysaccharides, and enzymes. The enzymatic treatment of wheat flour is considered an alternative to generate changes in dough structure and consequently improve the functional properties of the flour. It also assists in avoiding the early staling of bread, decreases production time, and acts as an alternative to chemical additives. In June 2018, Royal DSM (Netherlands) introduced a new product known as BakeZyme AAA, which claims to be an alternative to ascorbic acid and maintains ideal bread volume and texture.

Initially, animals were the only source of enzymes. The major source of animal enzymes is the pancreas or stomach of the animal. Animal-based enzymes were specifically extracted from cows and swine. Unlike all other enzymes, animal enzymes are associated with numerous concerns, as they function only at low pH levels. These enzymes are also found to be temperature sensitive. The most common animal enzymes are trypsin, pancreatin, and chymotrypsin. However, these enzymes are destroyed due to acidic conditions before they can perform their actual function. Thus, due to the temperature sensitivity, most animal enzymes are substituted by plant- and microorganism-based enzymes. This has illustrated a steady decrease in the demand for animal enzymes, thereby lowering their share in the market. Furthermore, enzymes derived from animal sources are unstable at a low pH environment, resulting in high costs for industrial applications. Animal-based enzymes are delicate, which requires extra care during handling and preparation, further increasing the cost of production.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237327836

Europe accounted for a share of 21.9% in the industrial enzymes market in 2020, in terms of value. Enzymes, such as lipase, convert triacylglycerol and free fatty acids (FFAs) to fatty acid methyl esters, which are vital ingredients in biodiesel. The European Union seeks to limit greenhouse gas emissions by replacing fossil fuels with biofuels, such as biodiesel and bioethanol. Thus, owing to the rising concern for the environment and obligatory mandates from the governments of various countries, the industrial enzymes market in the European region is expected to boost in the coming years. The European Union regulations also mandate 10% renewable energy in the transportation sector, which is expected to drive the demand for ethanol and bioethanol in Europe.

Key Players:

Key players in this market include DuPont (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), DSM (Netherlands), Novozymes (US), CHr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), and Kerry Group (Ireland).

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=237327836

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Technical Enzymes Market by Type (Amylases, Cellulases, Proteases, and Lipases), Industry (Biofuel, Starch, Textiles & Leather, and Paper & Pulp), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Form (Liquid and Dry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Food Enzymes Market Report Till 2026: Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Source, Application (Food & Beverages), Formulation, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America)

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Canadiens' Carey Price speaks against new federal firearms bill

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.