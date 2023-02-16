A CAGR of 4.4% is Projected for the Global Sodium Hydroxide Market to Reach $61.1 billion by 2027, According to MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sodium Hydroxide Market to grow from USD 49.3 billion in 2022 to USD 61.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Increase in the demand from the alumina application industry increased the demand for sodium hydroxide in 2021, which was driven by the surge in construction activity in emerging markets.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=91825689

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Sodium Hydroxide Market”

194 - Market Data Tables

39 - Figures

184 - Pages

List of Key Players in Sodium Hydroxide Market:

Tata Chemicals Limited (India) Olin Corporation (US) Westlake Corporation (US) Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US) Dow (US) Solvay S.A (Belgium) BASF SE (Germany) Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd (China) Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherlands) Brenntag North America, Inc (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Sodium Hydroxide Market:

Driver: Increasing demand for alumina in major end-use industries Restraint: Environmental impact Opportunity: Industrialization in emerging economies Challenge: Highly corrosive nature of caustic soda and compliance with safety standards

Key Findings of the Study:

Organic chemicals segments holds the largest share in the Sodium Hydroxide market By Grade, 50% Aqueous Solution account for the largest share of the Sodium Hydroxide market By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global Sodium Hydroxide market

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=91825689

The segmentation considered for this report is based on grade, production process, application, and region that constitute the key markets. The grade of Sodium Hydroxide include Solid, 50% Aqueous Solution, Others. On the basis of the apllication, the market has been segmented into Biodiesel, Alumina, Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals, Food, Pulp & Paper, Soap & Detergent, Textiles , Water Treatment and others. The production process segment comprises Membrane Cell, Diaprhagm Cell, Others.

Story continues

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=91825689

The Sodium Hydroxide market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific commands the largest share of the total Sodium Hydroxide market in terms of volume and value. In Asia Pacific, China, India, and Southeast Asia are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is led by rapid industrialization, rising demand from various applications, and increasing government spending. Different companies are focusing on these emerging markets and increasing their footprints by setting up manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and research & development centers

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



