At CAGR of 2.8%, Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 1.6 Bn by 2027

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nickel Cadmium Battery Market by Type (C, D, A, AA, AAA, 9 V), Block Battery Construction (L Range, M Range, H Range), End-user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Marine) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027, The nickel cadmium battery is a type of rechargeable battery, which uses nickel and cadmium as electrodes. The battery is abbreviated as Ni-Cd and is available in different sizes and shapes. The nickel cadmium battery is used in a wide range of applications in various industries, which include aerospace and defense, automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and marine.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55066890

Scope of the Report

Report Metric

Details

Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Research Report

  • CAGR 2.8%

  • USD 1.6 Billion by 2027

  • USD 1.4 billion in 2022

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2027

Forecast Unit

Value (USD Billion)

Segments Covered

By Cell Type, By Type, By Block Battery Construction, By End-user

Geographic Regions Covered

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW

Companies Covered

  • ALCAD A.B. (Sweden),

  • EnerSys (US),

  • GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan),

  • HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

  • HBL Power Systems Limited (India), and

  • Saft Groupe SAS (France)

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nickel Cadmium Battery Industry"

148– Tables
57 – Figures
197 – Pages

ALCAD A.B.: ALCAD A.B. is a leading provider of nickel cadmium (Ni-Cd) batteries, especially for industrial standby and power backup applications. It offers products for various markets and applications, including utilities, industrial, oil & gas, renewable energy, transportation infrastructure, and commercial buildings. The company also provides a wide range of after-sales services, including battery sizing, installation, maintenance, and decommissioning. ALCAD has established its brand in the Ni-Cd battery market by providing cutting-edge technology and global services with 5 sales offices and 70 agents/distributors across 80 countries.

EnerSys: EnerSys is one of the largest manufacturers of robust, reliable, and high-performance industrial batteries and has expertise in designing, building, installing, and maintaining inclusive energy storage solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through three reporting segments: Motive Power, Energy Systems, and Specialty. The Motive Power segment provides a variety of batteries that power electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The company offers various Ni-Cd batteries under its PowerSafe and Hawker brands. These batteries are useful in railway, engine starting, utility, UPS, and many other applications.

GS Yuasa Corporation: GS Yuasa Corporation is a Japanese manufacturer and seller of automotive batteries, industrial batteries, power supply systems, switchgear, and other electrical equipment. Founded in 2004, the company was formed after a merger between GS (Japan Storage Battery) and Yuasa Corporation. It operates through five reportable segments: Automotive Batteries (Overseas), Automotive Batteries (Japan), Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies, Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries, and Specialized Batteries and Others. The company offers different types of batteries, including lithium-ion, lead-acid, alkaline, and nickel-cadmium. The company offers Ni-Cd batteries under its Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies segment.

HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG: HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG is a manufacturer of various battery types, including lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-cadmium. The company also offers battery components, technical services, energy systems, industrial services, and economizers. The company offers battery products for several applications, including trak, grid, sun, and railway. The company offers a robust, high-quality, and highly efficient Ni-Cd battery range. These batteries are used in critical applications such as energy storage systems, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems, and starters for railway engines. These robust batteries withstand strong vibrations, high temperatures, and extreme conditions. They are designed for stationary applications and require low maintenance, which makes them highly cost-effective in the long run. The company has offices in 22 countries and customers in 150 countries.

Saft Groupe SAS: Saft Groupe SAS is a global battery manufacturing company based in France. The company offers different types of batteries, including nickel, primary lithium, rechargeable lithium, and silver, under its five key business segments: Connected Energy, Mobility, Industrial Standby, Space and Defense, and Energy Storage Systems. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE (France), an energy company. In 2021, Saft Groupe SAS generated ~USD 877 million in revenue through its five business segments mentioned above. The company has a vast product portfolio of Ni-Cd batteries for highly critical and safe applications in utilities, transportation infrastructure, and railways.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=55066890

The L Range segment of nickel cadmium battery market is projected to grow at a reasonable CAGR during the forecast period.

The L range nickel cadmium batteries are typically built for applications where power is required for a longer period. The discharge period of these batteries is long, which provides low currents and a reliable energy supply for a longer period. The battery construction includes typically thick plates and is usually used in bulk storage applications. The capacity of the L-range batteries differs from company to company and is usually between 8 Ah to 1,680 Ah. The L Range batteries are used in applications such as emergency lighting, railway signaling, DC instrumentation, photovoltaic systems, fire alarms, telecom, switchgear protection, and cathodic protection. For instance, Saft Groupe SAS provides a KPL range of batteries for long-lasting performance, which provides energy over a long discharge period.

The industrial end-user is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period

Nickel cadmium batteries are widely used in industries such as oil & gas, renewable energy, power, mining, chemical, and manufacturing. Batteries used in these industries must be able to offer safe and continuous operation to support critical loads, start alternative generators, control shut-down processes, and safeguard computer data in industries. The process industries need batteries, which do not compromise on providing excellent performance in harsh environments and any temperature extremes. The batteries used in the industries must be free from maintenance and should be able to offer long service life. Nickel cadmium batteries provide reliable backup power and are well suited to operate in complex situations due to which they are preferred in industrial applications.

The market in Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific nickel cadmium battery markets are expected to exhibit high growth rates in the coming years. The region mainly consists of developing countries where the industrial sector is booming. Nickel cadmium batteries are used in various industries such as oil & gas, renewable energy, power, mining, and manufacturing. High growth in the manufacturing and power sectors is anticipated to drive the demand for Ni-Cd batteries in the region. China is a global manufacturing hub for batteries, consumer electronics, automotive, electronic components, and others. Growing industrial manufacturing activities and the increasing demand for consumer electronics are creating an opportunity for the players in the nickel cadmium battery market. Moreover, the country also has a strong medical devices and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, which creates a significant potential market for nickel cadmium batteries. Nickel cadmium batteries are widely used in medical equipment as they provide better energy density than any other battery in the same domain with long service life. Also, the battery is rechargeable with fast charging, which makes it ideal for medical devices.

Related Reports:

  1. The solid state battery market report share is estimated to be USD 314 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 58 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2028.

  2. The global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to be USD 44.5 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 135.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.1%.

  3. The global micro battery market size is expected to grow from USD 326 million in 2021 to USD 842 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 20.9%.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Latest Stories

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed