Cafe's VAT battle proves why it pays to fight back against the taxman

I want to highlight the plight of a small business battling HMRC. I think it illustrates why you should never assume the taxman is right – and why you must not be intimidated if you think you’re correct.

Mr and Mrs Vinni are Russian speakers who run the Honey Cake Patisserie and Sandwich Bar business operating from two small retail sites in London. They sell food to the public to take away.

They have no tables available but provide a few chairs where some customers can sit and eat on the premises.

They operate under a VAT “point of sale” retail scheme. This requires them to keep two tills to record separately the sales at the VAT zero rate and the standard rate.

The staff are trained to understand the rules that differentiate the rates that apply which are generally zero rate for food taken away but standard rate for food consumed on the premises.

When using this arrangement it is recognised that errors can inadvertently occur. The law therefore allows HMRC to review cases where it suspects discrepancies.

In the review process, the officers are required by law to apply their best judgment. They must make their judgment honestly and not knowingly set an inflated figure and then expect the taxpayer to disprove it on appeal.

HMRC should not do the work of the taxpayer but instead fairly interpret the evidence and come to a reasonable conclusion rather than an arbitrary one.

It was under this rule that customs officer Ms Michaela Coatsworth visited one of the shops for a meeting with Mr and Mrs Vinni. They speak little English so an interpreter was present. Ms Coatsworth subsequently visited the second shop and instigated a two-week self-invigilation test period.

She originally estimated that the standard rated sales should have been 55pc of total sales rather than 11pc as recorded by the business, although she subsequently reduced this to 33.58pc. She issued assessments based on this figure.

At the subsequent tribunal the judges agreed that Mr and Mrs Vinni had made significant efforts to record and report transactions diligently. However, they were very critical of the actions of Ms Coatsworth.

They referred to discrepancies and inconsistencies in her evidence and identified several errors in her calculations. This included a calculation where she became confused between numbers net of VAT rather than gross, surely a fundamental distinction for a customs officer.

The judgment included this comment: “Ms Coatsworth’s notes of the results of the invigilation showed standard-rated sales were approximately 55pc of total sales. This result is not credible. There were significant discrepancies in HMRC’s results”.

The judges concluded that Ms Coatsworth’s approach may have been overzealous and overly defensive, but not dishonest in any way.

The tribunal allowed the appeal in part by directing that the calculations should be carried out again in the correct way. Worryingly, at the request of Mr Vinni this case had been reviewed internally by another HMRC officer yet not one of these errors was identified, which does raise questions about the efficacy of the internal review process.

An HMRC spokesman told me: “We acknowledge we made some errors in this case. We will carefully consider the tribunal’s comments and make improvements where necessary.”

Although not argued in this case, the VAT rules on food sales could easily have confused this couple.

For example, a cake is regarded as an essential food and is therefore zero rated, even if covered in chocolate, although where is it is sold for consumption on the premises it is taxed at 20pc.

Biscuits on the other hand may be taxed at the standard rate depending on the chocolate covering. So a basic digestive biscuit will be zero rated (unless consumed on the premises) whereas a chocolate biscuit is taxed at the standard rate.

Nevertheless, a chocolate chip cookie is not taxed, even though it has a high chocolate content, because the chocolate is pressed into the dough and is not strictly a covering.

However, a gingerbread man with chocolate eyes is VAT free but he is taxable if he has a chocolate belt. As I suspect readers will already know, a Jaffa cake is not caught for VAT even though it has a chocolate covering because it goes hard when it is stale, and is therefore a cake, unlike a biscuit which goes soft.

However, the lesson of this case, and my reason for highlighting it, is that you should not assume that an HMRC officer is necessarily correct.

Those running small businesses can easily be intimidated by officialdom. As in this case, it may be that it is the HMRC officer who has made the errors. Be prepared to challenge an assessment if you think it is wrong.

If all else fails there is always the defence successfully claimed by the Lutterworth Rugby Football Club in which the tribunal refused to impose tax or penalties on the club on the basis that the club bar was “not run as a commercial activity as it was often staffed by volunteers not necessarily numerate or even sober. Confusion as to charges and change could easily occur.”

Mike Warburton was previously a tax director with accountants Grant Thornton and is now retired. His columns should not be taken as advice or as a personal recommendation, but as a starting point for readers to undertake their own further research.

