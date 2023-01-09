Cafecito martinis and mango liqueur: New distillery and bar opens in Miami

The newest distillery in Miami is all about the tropics.

Bathed in pastel colors — pink is prominent — Tropical Distillers is the latest addition to Allapattah. The Miami neighborhood is already home to two world-class museums (Rubell Museum Miami and Superblue Miami) as well as a popular restaurant from New York (Hometown Bar-b-Cue).

The distillery, which is owned by NFL players Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and real estate expert Kim Rodestein, is the home of J.F. Haden’s Liqueur, America’s Craft Liqueur Company and features mango, espresso and citrus liqueur onsite and for distribution.

But the distillery also wants to lure locals who like sitting and sipping, so it has its own indoor-and-outdoor cocktail bars, tastings, events, food truck appearances and tours.

Hospitality veteran Buzzy Sklar, who is also the CEO of the distillery and J.F. Haden’s Liqueur, said the experience is fun but also educational.

The exterior of Tropical Distillers in Allapattah.

“Tropical Distillers doesn’t fit any mold,” says Sklar. “We are one of kind in Miami, offering locals and visitors alike a unique cocktail destination. Our distillery pays tribute to the city we love so much, from the all natural ingredients we use to the decor.”

The bar at the 8,000-square-foot venue seats 30, and a 1,500-square-foot outdoor deck offers extra seating on those perfect winter days (and, more importantly, proximity to food trucks). On Friday and Saturday nights, guests can try cocktails from mixologist Amanda Perez, including the Cafecito Martini and frozen drinks.

There’s an in-house cannery and even a gift shop that sells the liqueur — and by the way, new flavors are on the way.

The gift shop at Tropical Distillers.

Tropical Distillers

Where: 2141 NW 10th Ave., Miami

Open: Thursday-Sunday; tours at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. for $25, which includes a five-spirit tasting

More information: www.tropicaldistillers.com