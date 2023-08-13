CAF probes Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto’o for alleged improper conduct

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, is investigating accusations of inappropriate conduct by the president of the Cameroon football federation, Samuel Eto’o Fils.

CAF said in a press release it had received reports of alleged inappropriate conduct by Eto'o, four-time African footballer of the year, by "stakeholders" from Fecafoot, Cameroon's football federation.

The continental football governing body did not provide details of the alleged offences, but desribed them as serious.

It added that Eto’o would be presumed innocent until a judicial body concluded otherwise.

“CAF will make no further announcements while the investigations are underway and will only make public statements when the proceedings are concluded,” it said.

Numerous complaints

The probe comes against the backdrop of increasing complaints alleging that Eto’o’s tenure at the top of football governance in the country lacks accountability, and that it's riddle with scandal.

An 18 July audio alleges match-fixing between Eto’o and the president of a tier-two club favouring the club’s promotion to the top-tier championship. Both Eto’o and the club president deny the authenticity of the audio.

Eto’o has also been accused of destroying the international careers of some national team players including Manchester United shot stopper Andre Onana.

Onana was asked to leave the Cameroon national team during the World Cup in Qatar, allegedly for disrespecting the directives of the coach, but many believe it was Eto’o who forced the keeper out of the den.

Eto’o has denied any wrongdoing, describing Quan’s allegations as lies. He suspended Quan from Fecafoot's executive committee.



