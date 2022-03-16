Caesars Windsor workers vote 94% in favour of strike action

Caesars Casino workers have voted in favour of a strike action, if needed, according to their union Unifor Local 444. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Caesars Windsor workforce has voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike action if it's required, according to the union representing them.

Unifor Local 444, the union representing workers at the casino, said on social media that 94 per cent of members voted in favour of a strike.

Casino workers had a virtual meeting Tuesday ahead of the vote. Online voting closed at 9 p.m.

Contract negotiations began last month between Unifor and Caesars management.

The union represents about 2,200 workers at the casino, about half of which are still on layoff due to pandemic restrictions. Many have not worked at all since the pandemic began and the casino was shuttered due to lockdowns.

At the time, a spokesperson for the casino said pandemic losses were in the tens of millions making this round of negotiations challenging.

"To say the last two years were difficult would be a massive understatement," said regional president of Caesars Entertainment, Kevin Laforet, who would not say if the company is seeking concessions.

The current contract expires April 1.

The last contract negotiation in 2018 was achieved after a strike that lasted 61 days.