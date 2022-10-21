Caesar Finally Picks the Woman He Wants to Be His Girlfriend in 90 Day: The Single Life Sneak Peek

Caesar is ready to take the next step on 90 Day: The Single Life.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Caesar finds some alone time with Ukrainian-born Alona to ask her an important question: "Do you, you know, do you want to be my girlfriend?"

Alona stumbles over her words, admitting she's having trouble expressing herself.

"In English, it's just yes or no," Caesar says with a laugh and a smile.

"I think yes," Alona answers.

Caesar smiles and reaches over to hug his new girlfriend, telling her: "Okay, okay, okay, thank you. That's so sweet."

"Kiss!" she says, pointing to her cheek.

Caesar later admits in an interview that he was stressed ahead of the conversation. "I was nervous … because of only pretty much talking to her for a couple days. But I decided to take that chance," he explains.

"We can get to know each other more, like, we're really going to have a good relationship and we're really going to build something special," he predicts.

After agreeing to be his girlfriend, Alone asks Caesar, "What do you do in your country when you come back from Ukraine?"

He tells her he'll "start working to get you there with me to the United States. Now that we're together and we're starting this beautiful journey together and i know we can build something special.

But first, Alona tells producers in an interview: "I'd love to spend a few more days with him. I dream to have a wholesome relationship with Caesar."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.